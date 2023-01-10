Why Were Ben Affleck and J. Lo at Dunkin Donuts?

Ben Affleck’s affinity for Dunkin’ Donuts has been well-documented, from his trips with ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas to his recent visits with new wife Jennifer Lopez. That’s not to mention all the paparazzi shots of him exasperated while juggling copious amounts of java during the pandemic that spawned countless memes.

There are rumors that Dunkin’ has his coffee order on file—apparently it’s “iced coffee with a shitload of sugar.” Now, the lore surrounding Affleck’s Dunkin’ obsession has grown: He has been spotted hanging around a Boston location of Dunkin with cameras around, even reportedly serving a customer out a drive thru window.

In clips shared by fan accounts on Twitter, Affleck and J.Lo cozy up at the Boston hotspot, thanking the team for their hard work (on what, we don’t know—maybe just their dedication to coffee brewing). Some fans have wondered whether the famous couple is shooting a commercial, and, if not, what exactly it is that’s going on. Dunkin’ did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Furthermore, NBC Boston has posted a photo of Affleck hanging out of Dunkin’s drive thru window, looking confused while sporting a headset to take orders. Imagine this: You roll up to Dunkin’ on some random Tuesday morning, ready to order a big iced coffee and the new bacon, avocado, tomato breakfast sandwich. You roll up to the drive thru and start to order, and the voice you hear back is familiar. It sounds a little like that guy from Gone Girl, but also like Batman. If this happened to me, I would jump out of my car’s sunroof in complete disbelief.

NBC did report that Affleck was actually “incredibly funny and quick-witted” as a Dunkin’ employee. That same customer also had to sign a release to allow video of her to be used. In what, exactly, remains a mystery—though that same customer did say that crew members were “filming a commercial,” it could be something entirely different.

Still, props go out to Ben Affleck, who has spent a third of his life dedicated to Dunkin (the second third goes to his Hollywood career, with the rest to Mrs. Lopez-Affleck) and is finally fully embracing his obsession. He reminds me of this sweet old man who, for the last 40 years, got the same order from Dunkin’ (a medium hot coffee and plain stick) and just celebrated his 95th birthday at the coffee spot. The Dunkin’ love is real.