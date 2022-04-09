Jennifer Lopez Announces Ben Affleck Engagement as Only She Could

Read it at People
Jennifer Lopez announced late Friday that she and Ben Affleck are engaged after reuniting recently following their split 18 years ago. In a brief video she shared on Twitter teasing the “special” news, Lopez urged fans to visit her new website, OnTheJLo.com, where she announced the engagement. A rep for the star confirmed separately to People magazine that the two were engaged. “It’s a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other,” the actress told People recently of the couple reconnecting nearly two decades after their first try.