The media mogul’s makeup artist lost his bag and had to make a last-minute run to the drugstore.

By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Oprah Winfrey is showing off a fresh look created entirely with drugstore products.

The 72-year-old billionaire joined her makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge, for an Instagram video.

In the clip, the two stood outside, with Winfrey dolled up in full glam, her chest-length hair in curls, wearing a cream-colored jacket and matching pants.

Oprah Winfrey showed off her drugstore makeup look on Instagram. Instagram/@derrick4mkup

The duo revealed that Winfrey’s entire makeup look, which included eyebrow pencil, eyeliner, mascara, pink blush, and nude lipstick, was created with products from CVS.

The plan had been for Rutledge to do Winfrey’s makeup as usual.

But due to bad weather, he had been traveling between airports and landed in Los Angeles at 2 a.m., only five hours before he was scheduled to do Winfrey’s makeup at 7 a.m. To his shock, his makeup kit hadn’t been on board and was still stuck in Washington, D.C.

Play Video

Rutledge turned to a friend, who advised him to go to a CVS in Santa Barbara and put together a new makeup kit from drugstore products.

“After 40+ years in the beauty industry, I thought I had experienced just about everything... BUT THIS ONE WAS FOR THE BOOKS!” he wrote in the caption.

Oprah Winfrey’s makeup artist lost his makeup kit and glammed up the billionaire with drugstore makeup. Instagram/@derrick4mkup

“Thank you, CVS,” Winfrey says in the clip, showing off her makeup and framing her face with her hands. “For your sponges, for all your little things. This is my CVS face today.”

“Let me say it, you’re an artist,” she said to Rutledge.

Oprah Winfrey on stage during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on November 14, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Rutledge, who had not slept at all the previous night, thanked both Winfrey and CVS for the successful results.

“When Oprah learned what had happened, she took a moment to record this wonderful video thanking CVS for having the products I needed,” he wrote in the caption.

“Thank you, Oprah, for your beautiful words, your kindness, and your continued trust in my artistry,” he continued. “And thank you, CVS, for helping this makeup maestro turn what could have been a disaster into another unforgettable beauty moment!”