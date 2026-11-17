OK, MAYBE A LITTLE DOUBT Rock Icon Slammed for Having ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ in New Photos Fans say the Grammy winner’s new look has rendered her “virtually unrecognizable.” Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images

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Grammy winner Gwen Stefani’s new look has prompted fans to accuse the singer of having “Mar-a-Lago face.”

The 57-year-old frontwoman of rock band No Doubt was photographed leaving her son Kingston Rossdale’s concert. Stefani was photographed outside the West Hollywood venue holding hands with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton.

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Gwen Stefani, who has been accused of having 'Mar-a-Lago face,' and her husband, Blake Shelton, were photographed leaving The Troubadour in West Hollywood on Nov. 11. BACKGRID

Shelton, 50, wore a black shirt and jeans for the Nov. 11 event, while Stefani chose a baby-pink striped blazer with paint-splashed jeans.

The singer wore her thick blond hair in a voluminous blowout, with heavy black eyeliner and lashes, pink lip liner, and strong contouring.

When pop-culture account Deuxmoi posted pictures of the pair on Instagram, some commenters focused on Stefani’s face.

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“What in the Mar-a-Lago?!” one person commented.

Laura Loomer, Lara Trump, and Lauren Sánchez Bezos are some of the famous women whose looks are described as “Mar-a-Lago face.” Tom Williams;Chip Somodevilla;Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The “Mar-a-Lago face” is a term coined to describe overtly tight, plumped-up faces that appear to have unnaturally filled lips, cheek and under-eye filler, and sky-high brows.

The aesthetic has become associated with some conservative women in President Donald Trump’s orbit, including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump; billionaire Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos; far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer; and former United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, also known as ICE Barbie.

Gwen Stefani in 1999 and in 2025. Critics have said that, even with her '90s-style unnatural hair colors and bold makeup, the No Doubt singer appeared much more natural. Ron Galella Collection;Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Critics have speculated that these women achieved their current appearances through excessive plastic surgery and injectable treatments.

On Reddit, Stefani was compared to both Lara and Loomer and labeled “completely unrecognizable.”

Gwen Stefani attends the premiere of Amazon MGM Studios' "Oh. What. Fun." at Alice Tully Hall on December 2, 2025, in New York City. Her appearance has been criticized for appearing borderline "unrecognizable." Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

On X, people pointed out changes to Stefani’s appearance, including fuller lips and cheeks, tighter skin, and lifted eyes.

“Damn. She went full on MAGA,” one person commented. Another said, “Oh no. Why would she do this to herself?”

Gwen Stefani at a Dior fashion show in 2003. The No Doubt singer has faced criticism over her rumored cosmetic tweaks. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

“Boo. She was so cute,” one person wrote. “It’s so sad.”

Stefani’s “Christian MAGA makeover” has sent fans spiraling since early 2025, when she gushed over actor Jonathan Roumie’s interview with far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson.

This was after she promoted the Christian prayer app Hallow for the first time. One of the app’s prominent investors is Vice President JD Vance.

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani at the Grammy Awards in 2006, when Stefani was pregnant with the couple's first child. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Stefani’s ex-husband, musician Gavin Rossdale, 61, also attended his 20-year-old son’s concert. The couple were married from 2002 to 2016, and also share Zuma, 18, and Apollo, 12.

Stefani filed for divorce in August 2015 following rumors of Rossdale’s infidelity.

Gwen Stefani attends the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026, in Los Angeles. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF

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