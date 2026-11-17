Rock Icon Slammed for Having ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ in New Photos
Fans say the Grammy winner’s new look has rendered her “virtually unrecognizable.”
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Grammy winner Gwen Stefani’s new look has prompted fans to accuse the singer of having “Mar-a-Lago face.”
The 57-year-old frontwoman of rock band No Doubt was photographed leaving her son Kingston Rossdale’s concert. Stefani was photographed outside the West Hollywood venue holding hands with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton.
Shelton, 50, wore a black shirt and jeans for the Nov. 11 event, while Stefani chose a baby-pink striped blazer with paint-splashed jeans.
The singer wore her thick blond hair in a voluminous blowout, with heavy black eyeliner and lashes, pink lip liner, and strong contouring.
When pop-culture account Deuxmoi posted pictures of the pair on Instagram, some commenters focused on Stefani’s face.
“What in the Mar-a-Lago?!” one person commented.
The “Mar-a-Lago face” is a term coined to describe overtly tight, plumped-up faces that appear to have unnaturally filled lips, cheek and under-eye filler, and sky-high brows.
The aesthetic has become associated with some conservative women in President Donald Trump’s orbit, including his daughter-in-law Lara Trump; billionaire Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos; far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer; and former United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, also known as ICE Barbie.
Critics have speculated that these women achieved their current appearances through excessive plastic surgery and injectable treatments.
On Reddit, Stefani was compared to both Lara and Loomer and labeled “completely unrecognizable.”
On X, people pointed out changes to Stefani’s appearance, including fuller lips and cheeks, tighter skin, and lifted eyes.
“Damn. She went full on MAGA,” one person commented. Another said, “Oh no. Why would she do this to herself?”
“Boo. She was so cute,” one person wrote. “It’s so sad.”
Stefani’s “Christian MAGA makeover” has sent fans spiraling since early 2025, when she gushed over actor Jonathan Roumie’s interview with far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson.
This was after she promoted the Christian prayer app Hallow for the first time. One of the app’s prominent investors is Vice President JD Vance.
Stefani’s ex-husband, musician Gavin Rossdale, 61, also attended his 20-year-old son’s concert. The couple were married from 2002 to 2016, and also share Zuma, 18, and Apollo, 12.
Stefani filed for divorce in August 2015 following rumors of Rossdale’s infidelity.
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