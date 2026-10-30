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SILVER SECRETS

Oscar Winner, 52, Reveals the Secret Behind Her Shiny Silver Hair

The ‘Wicker’ actress went viral for her vibrant, voluminous strands.

Olivia Colman at the 22nd Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland in September 2026.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

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Olivia Colman’s hairstylist revealed the secrets behind her shiny silver hair.

The 52-year-old Oscar Winner has become a major hair inspiration for thousands of fans since she first debuted her curly gray hair at the premiere of her new romantic comedy Wicker on Sept. 28.

Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, who styled Colman’s hair for her Los Angeles press events, told NewBeauty how he made her hair so shiny.

Olivia Colman wowed with her silky gray hair, styled by Marcus Francis.

Olivia Colman wowed with her silky gray hair, styled by Marcus Francis.

Instagram/Marcus Francis

First, Francis applied LolaVie’s Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner throughout Colman’s hair.

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Then, Francis gave Colman a smoothing blowout and curled her hair into soft, loose waves on the back and tighter in the front.

“I used a 3/4-inch iron around the face and 1-inch for the rest of the head, for a looser curl just at the ends,” he said.

Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman at ”Wicker” Screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival on October 08, 2026, in England.

Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman at the ”Wicker” Screening in London on October 08, 2026.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

To add more dimension, he separated the curls while applying another product from the Jennifer Aniston-founded haircare brand: LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil.

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According to Francis, movement is key for making hair look dimensional instead of flat and dull.

He finished the look with a hairspray that kept the style in place while still allowing movement: R+Co Bleu Featherlight Hairspray.

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In early October, another of Colman’s trusted hairstylists, Clayton Hawkins, told Vogue how he achieves Colman’s tighter, voluminous curls.

Olivia Colman shows off her stunning gray hair at the "Wicker" Green Carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on September 28, 2026, in Zurich, Switzerland.

Olivia Colman debuted her gray hair at the “Wicker” Green Carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on September 28, 2026, in Switzerland.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF

He said he emphasized Colman’s natural curls by using a 0.5-inch curling iron and wrapping sections of hair in different directions to make it “wild and sexy.”

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To add even more volume, Hawkins applied SexyHair Big Powder Play Hair Volumizing & Texturizing Powder to her roots.

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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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