SILVER SECRETS Oscar Winner, 52, Reveals the Secret Behind Her Shiny Silver Hair The ‘Wicker’ actress went viral for her vibrant, voluminous strands. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

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Olivia Colman’s hairstylist revealed the secrets behind her shiny silver hair.

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The 52-year-old Oscar Winner has become a major hair inspiration for thousands of fans since she first debuted her curly gray hair at the premiere of her new romantic comedy Wicker on Sept. 28.

Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, who styled Colman’s hair for her Los Angeles press events, told NewBeauty how he made her hair so shiny.

Olivia Colman wowed with her silky gray hair, styled by Marcus Francis. Instagram/Marcus Francis

First, Francis applied LolaVie’s Perfecting Leave-In Conditioner throughout Colman’s hair.

Ulta $ 33 LolaVie Perfecting Leave-In Shop At Ulta

Then, Francis gave Colman a smoothing blowout and curled her hair into soft, loose waves on the back and tighter in the front.

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“I used a 3/4-inch iron around the face and 1-inch for the rest of the head, for a looser curl just at the ends,” he said.

Alexander Skarsgård and Olivia Colman at the ”Wicker” Screening in London on October 08, 2026. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

To add more dimension, he separated the curls while applying another product from the Jennifer Aniston-founded haircare brand: LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil.

Ulta $ 33 LolaVie Lightweight Hair Oil Shop At Ulta

According to Francis, movement is key for making hair look dimensional instead of flat and dull.

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He finished the look with a hairspray that kept the style in place while still allowing movement: R+Co Bleu Featherlight Hairspray.

Amazon $ 46 R Co Bleu Featherlight Hairspray Shop At Amazon

In early October, another of Colman’s trusted hairstylists, Clayton Hawkins, told Vogue how he achieves Colman’s tighter, voluminous curls.

Olivia Colman debuted her gray hair at the “Wicker” Green Carpet during the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on September 28, 2026, in Switzerland. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF

He said he emphasized Colman’s natural curls by using a 0.5-inch curling iron and wrapping sections of hair in different directions to make it “wild and sexy.”

Amazon $ 20 SexyHair Big Powder Play Hair Volumizing & Texturizing Powder Shop At Amazon

To add even more volume, Hawkins applied SexyHair Big Powder Play Hair Volumizing & Texturizing Powder to her roots.

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