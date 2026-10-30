These Silver Celebrities Prove Gray Hair’s Never Looked Better
All the best inspiration for those nervous about moving into salt-and-pepper territory.
Hollywood’s biggest names are making salt-and-pepper the hottest red-carpet hair-color trend.
Going gray in Hollywood used to have one option: dye it. Now, though, A-listers are showing off their silver status like never before.
These Oscar-winning screen legends, sex symbols, and supermodels all make a compelling case for wearing your white, gray, and steely shades with pride.
Jane Fonda
Although actress Jane Fonda, 88, has embraced her gray hair since the 2020 Oscars, her cut and styling choices continue to inspire.
When she first embraced her natural hue, hairstylist Jack Martin spent seven hours matching the rest of her hair to her three-inch salt-and-pepper roots and cutting it into a bold pixie cut.
Patrick Dempsey
At 60, Patrick Dempsey’s hair is as McDreamy as ever. The Grey’s Anatomy star maintains his envy-inducing hair with the help of his wife, Jillian Dempsey, who cuts it.
Emma Thompson
Emma Thompson, 67, makes gray hair look effortlessly chic.
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The Oscar-winning actress wowed at the 2026 Albies gala in London on Oct. 9, pairing her slicked-back short cut with a luxe ivory shirt and bold red frames.
Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman might have the buzziest gray hair transformation of 2026 so far.
The 52-year-old Oscar winner swapped her brown pixie cut for chest-length gray curls, using extensions, for the “Wicker” green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on September 28.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has teased a gray transition many times over the past few years, showing her natural roots at some events and on screen.
Her most eye-catching silver moment came on Oct. 1, when the 61-year-old attended New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala.
For the event, she wore her hair in a long braid that fell down her back, blending gray at the front with a warmer blond shade at the back.
Helen Mirren
Dame Helen Mirren is so known for her striking white hair that it is more surprising when she does dye it for a role.
In 2020, the 81-year-old Oscar winner told People that she embraced her natural hair color because she was “lazy.”
“It’s a lot of work and as wonderful as many hairdressers are, I don’t want to sit in a salon for hours,” she said. “I just can’t be bothered with that.”
George Clooney
George Clooney, 65, is often called the ultimate silver fox.
The leading man briefly dyed his hair dark for a 2025 role and said he was itching to get back to silver.
“I started getting gray when I was 25, so I’ve been gray most of my life,” he told CBS News. “Honestly, nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair.”
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas, 66, makes a case for gray blending by mixing her natural white hair color with a darker shade in the back for lively results.
Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan, 73, has made his swooped back gray hair his signature look.
The James Bond actor told Page Six in August 2025 that he inherited his thick hair from his late father and joked that the key to Irish men’s thick hair might be consuming lots of potatoes, butter, and Guinness.
Paulina Porizkova
Paulina Porizkova, 61, believes in natural aging, including letting her silver hair grow out.
The supermodel showed just how elegant gray hair can look when she matched her natural hue with her silver wedding gown in July.
Steve Carell
The Office star Steve Carell, 64, debuted his gray hair in 2017, and the photos went viral.
Many thought the look suited Carell better than his brunette hair, and people instantly dubbed him “George Clooney’s brother.”
The Golden Globe winner still holds onto that silver-fox status, complemented by a matching beard.
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek, 60, doesn’t seem to mind her gray roots and sometimes puts them front and center in her hairdos.
In April 2025, the Oscar-nominated star told Allure that she avoids dyeing her hair to minimize damage: “I look better with healthy hair that’s white.”
She first debuted her hair transformation on Instagram in 2020, calling her light strands “the white hair of wisdom.”
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell, 68, has embraced her silver strands since 2020.
In September 2025, she told Good Housekeeping how she handles negative feedback about her hair.
“Occasionally I’ll see someone say something like, ‘You look older.’ And I just feel so sorry for them that they feel the need to say that,” she said.
Adding, “I don’t have a problem with it. I’m embracing being my age, so I’m not trying to look younger. That’s not part of my needs.”
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