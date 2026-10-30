SILVER BULLET These Silver Celebrities Prove Gray Hair’s Never Looked Better All the best inspiration for those nervous about moving into salt-and-pepper territory. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest names are making salt-and-pepper the hottest red-carpet hair-color trend.

Going gray in Hollywood used to have one option: dye it. Now, though, A-listers are showing off their silver status like never before.

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These Oscar-winning screen legends, sex symbols, and supermodels all make a compelling case for wearing your white, gray, and steely shades with pride.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda in New York City in June 2026. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Although actress Jane Fonda, 88, has embraced her gray hair since the 2020 Oscars, her cut and styling choices continue to inspire.

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When she first embraced her natural hue, hairstylist Jack Martin spent seven hours matching the rest of her hair to her three-inch salt-and-pepper roots and cutting it into a bold pixie cut.

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey on the red carpet for “The Housewife” at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2026. Mark Blinch/Reuters

At 60, Patrick Dempsey’s hair is as McDreamy as ever. The Grey’s Anatomy star maintains his envy-inducing hair with the help of his wife, Jillian Dempsey, who cuts it.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson at the 2026 Albies in London in October. Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation

Emma Thompson, 67, makes gray hair look effortlessly chic.

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The Oscar-winning actress wowed at the 2026 Albies gala in London on Oct. 9, pairing her slicked-back short cut with a luxe ivory shirt and bold red frames.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman at the 22nd Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland in September 2026. Andreas Rentz/Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Olivia Colman might have the buzziest gray hair transformation of 2026 so far.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner swapped her brown pixie cut for chest-length gray curls, using extensions, for the “Wicker” green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival in Switzerland on September 28.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker at the New York City Ballet 2026 Fall Fashion Gala in October 2026. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has teased a gray transition many times over the past few years, showing her natural roots at some events and on screen.

Her most eye-catching silver moment came on Oct. 1, when the 61-year-old attended New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala.

For the event, she wore her hair in a long braid that fell down her back, blending gray at the front with a warmer blond shade at the back.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren at the red carpet for "A Talent For Murder" at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2026. Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Dame Helen Mirren is so known for her striking white hair that it is more surprising when she does dye it for a role.

In 2020, the 81-year-old Oscar winner told People that she embraced her natural hair color because she was “lazy.”

“It’s a lot of work and as wonderful as many hairdressers are, I don’t want to sit in a salon for hours,” she said. “I just can’t be bothered with that.”

George Clooney

George Clooney at The Clooney Foundation For Justice’s The Albies 2026 in London in October 2026. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

George Clooney, 65, is often called the ultimate silver fox.

The leading man briefly dyed his hair dark for a 2025 role and said he was itching to get back to silver.

“I started getting gray when I was 25, so I’ve been gray most of my life,” he told CBS News. “Honestly, nothing makes you look older than being 63 and dyeing your hair.”

Kristin Scott Thomas

Kristin Scott Thomas at the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in June 2026 in Monaco. Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Kristin Scott Thomas, 66, makes a case for gray blending by mixing her natural white hair color with a darker shade in the back for lively results.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan at the world premiere of “MobLand Season 2” in London, in September 2026. Hannah McKay/Reuters

Pierce Brosnan, 73, has made his swooped back gray hair his signature look.

The James Bond actor told Page Six in August 2025 that he inherited his thick hair from his late father and joked that the key to Irish men’s thick hair might be consuming lots of potatoes, butter, and Guinness.

Paulina Porizkova

Paulina Porizkova at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California, in January 2026. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Estée Lauder

Paulina Porizkova, 61, believes in natural aging, including letting her silver hair grow out.

The supermodel showed just how elegant gray hair can look when she matched her natural hue with her silver wedding gown in July.

Steve Carell

Steve Carell at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in September 2026. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Office star Steve Carell, 64, debuted his gray hair in 2017, and the photos went viral.

Many thought the look suited Carell better than his brunette hair, and people instantly dubbed him “George Clooney’s brother.”

The Golden Globe winner still holds onto that silver-fox status, complemented by a matching beard.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek at the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in Santa Monica, California, in April 2026. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Salma Hayek, 60, doesn’t seem to mind her gray roots and sometimes puts them front and center in her hairdos.

In April 2025, the Oscar-nominated star told Allure that she avoids dyeing her hair to minimize damage: “I look better with healthy hair that’s white.”

She first debuted her hair transformation on Instagram in 2020, calling her light strands “the white hair of wisdom.”

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival in France in May 2026. Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Andie MacDowell, 68, has embraced her silver strands since 2020.

In September 2025, she told Good Housekeeping how she handles negative feedback about her hair.

“Occasionally I’ll see someone say something like, ‘You look older.’ And I just feel so sorry for them that they feel the need to say that,” she said.

Adding, “I don’t have a problem with it. I’m embracing being my age, so I’m not trying to look younger. That’s not part of my needs.”

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