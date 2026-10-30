WINGING IT Panicked Residents Call 911 Over Shock Trump Move A woman said she had a “mini heart attack” when the jet roared above her home.

Washington, D.C. residents called 911 in a panic when a massive jet flew low over their homes, with some fearing an imminent crash, a recording of dispatch audio has revealed.

But the aircraft turned out to be a Halloween week surprise from Air Force One, which was performing a low fly-by for trick-or-treaters at the White House.

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D.C. Fire was dispatched early Thursday night after concerned locals called about a large jet flying low above their homes. However, a dispatcher then told callers that “Air Force One is on maneuvers,” according to audio first reported by Andrew Leyden.

Air Force One flew over Washington, D.C., as part of the White House’s Halloween festivities. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Just minutes before the 911 calls, the White House posted a clip of the flyover on social media.

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“An epic Air Force One flyover at the White House for the trick-or-treaters!” the White House’s Rapid Response account said. The clip panned to President Donald Trump and Melania waving from the White House as they watched Air Force One overhead, baskets of candy in hand.

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For D.C. locals, however, the flyover was more alarming than entertaining.

“Startling to say the least for those of us who live here and thought it was a commercial airliner,” John Gramlich, an associate director at the Pew Research Center, wrote in an X post.

Milen Rodban said she was unaware of the planned flyover and had “a mini heart attack along with everyone else on the street.”

Even the D.C. City Council said it was “startled” by the maneuver.

“This flyover provided just fifteen minutes’ notice to anyone in downtown DC, at the Pentagon, or at National Airport,” the council wrote on X. “It startled many, including us.”

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hand out candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House. Eric Lee/REUTERS

The Federal Aviation Administration told the Daily Beast that the flyover was coordinated with the agency. An administration official also said the FAA notice followed protocol to keep people safe.

The White House, meanwhile, brushed off concerns about the gimmick.

“The FAA followed all necessary protocols to ensure the safety of Washington, D.C. residents,” White House spokesperson Allison Schuster said. “This flyover brought joy and excitement to all those celebrating Halloween at the White House and to many nearby who got to enjoy the spectacle. Once again, the left-wing media is trying to make a story out of nothing.”

The "epic" flyover caused a scare on Halloween. Eric Lee/REUTERS

Flight tracking data showed that Air Force One’s altitude was between about 400 feet and about 1,000 feet. Air traffic control audio from ATC.com captured one pilot asking about the flyover on Thursday night.

“How many more fly-bys is he doing?” one pilot asked, according to The Washington Post.

An air traffic controller responded, “Hopefully that’s the last.”

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