OBSESSED Panicked Trump Explodes at Rising Dem Stars in Deranged Late-Night Meltdown The president can’t stop thinking about two Democrats in particular. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has attacked two Democratic rising stars in a pair of unhinged late-night posts on Truth Social.

With the Nov. 3 midterm elections less than a month away, the 80-year-old president is turning to dirty tricks, using his social media posts to trumpet wild claims about candidates who threaten the Republican Party’s hold on the Senate.

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First in his scope was a frequent target, Abdul El-Sayed, the Michigan Democratic Senate candidate. “Mohammed El-Sayed is a terrible Candidate for the Dumocrats,” the president wrote at 11:13 p.m. Eastern, using—but misspelling—the 41-year-old’s middle name, Mohamed.

He claimed his choice for Senate, former law enforcement officer and Michigan congressman Mike Rogers, is a better choice than El-Sayed, a physician and public health expert born in Michigan to Egyptian immigrants. He said, “Mohammed goes back to the days of the Jihad. He is a RADICAL Extremist, Terrorist Sympathizer, and no different from his best friend, America Hating Hasan Piker. How’s France doing?”

Truth Social / Donald Trump

The GOP has used El-Sayed’s relationship with the controversial Twitch streamer Hasan Piker as a stick to beat him with. Even still, he campaigned alongside Piker, who has a history of making controversial statements such as suggesting America “deserved” the 9/11 terror attacks.

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Trump wasn’t finished. “Mohammed’s Values are not exactly those of Michiganders, or those of our Great United States of America! He is WRONG for Michigan, and WRONG for America. VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS — HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT, AND WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” he ranted.

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Ten minutes later, Trump turned to the man trying to see off scandal-laden Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas. “Ladies and Gentlemen, upon information and belief, James TalaFREAKo, who is running for the United States Senate in Texas, is MISSING IN ACTION!” he said, using his derogatory nickname for James Talarico.

Truth Social / Donald Trump

Trump has relentlessly attacked El-Sayed. Rebecca Cook/REUTERS

Trump continued: “No one has seen him for an extended period of time. Where is he? What is wrong with him? Bad rumors are coming out. He should immediately report to a Debate Stage against Ken Paxton, who is ready, willing, and able, one of the best Attorney Generals in the Country, and will soon be, hopefully, a United States Senator representing the Great People of Texas!”

Talarico, 37, responded on X. “President Trump just said Ken Paxton should debate. I agree. Ball’s in your court @KenPaxtonTX,” he wrote, challenging his competitor to a debate.

Paxton had also tried to nail Talarico while campaigning in Texas. Like Trump, he said his challenger was MIA, having not been seen on the campaign trail for 11 days.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico. Joel Angel Juarez/Reuters

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He led the crowd in chanting “Where is Talarico?!”

Talarico’s team told Fox News Digital that he has had the flu and will be back this weekend.

During the rally at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio on Wednesday, Trump also referenced Talarico’s illness. “You know where he is? He’s sick because he’s forced to eat meat for political reasons and he’s throwing up all over the place,” he said, without evidence, mocking Talarico’s dietary choices.

“We’re all looking, and no one can find the guy. Everybody’s been looking for him for two weeks,” Trump continued.

Trump’s campaign of abuse is not without reason, as polls show Talarico with a clear lead over his own pick, with just 26 days to go until the Election Day. A New York Times poll from October 3 showed Talarico at 51 percent, with Paxton trailing at 45 percent. A Fox News poll from a couple of days earlier had Talarico at the same figure, with Paxton at 49 percent.

El-Sayed and Talarico’s camps have been contacted for comment.

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