U-TURN Panicked Trump Makes Major Reversal after Ditching Rallies Less than a day after pivoting from in-person rallies to virtual campaign events, the president switched strategies again. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump has reversed his decision to ditch rallies in Kansas and Iowa.

Less than a day after pivoting from his in-person rallies in favor of virtual campaign events, Trump switched strategies yet again.

A source familiar with the planning told the Daily Beast the rallies had been rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule.

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“President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” the source said.

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This is a developing story and will be updated….

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