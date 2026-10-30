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U-TURN

Panicked Trump Makes Major Reversal after Ditching Rallies

Less than a day after pivoting from in-person rallies to virtual campaign events, the president switched strategies again.

U.S. President Donald Trump dances to "YMCA" as he leaves the stage at the conclusion of a campaign rally at Crossroads Arena on October 26, 2026 in Corinth, Mississippi.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

By Farrah Tomazin

Donald Trump has reversed his decision to ditch rallies in Kansas and Iowa.

Less than a day after pivoting from his in-person rallies in favor of virtual campaign events, Trump switched strategies yet again.

A photo illustration of Trump and empty seats during the Rock Hill South Carolina rally.
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Trump Cancels Campaign Rallies after Humiliating Protests

Farrah Tomazin

A source familiar with the planning told the Daily Beast the rallies had been rearranged for scheduling purposes to accommodate dozens of additional tele-rallies that were recently added to the President’s schedule.

“President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday,” the source said.

This is a developing story and will be updated….

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Farrah Tomazin
Farrah TomazinPolitical Correspondent

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