DOUBLING DOWN Paranoid Pete Launches Wild Military Shake-up in Public Meltdown The overhaul came as Hegseth stared down an impeachment vote in Congress, but he insists he’s “not worried” about it.

Pete Hegseth has launched another controversial overhaul of the U.S. military, this time targeting the education of its future commanders as he braces for an impeachment vote in Congress.

Speaking Monday at the Naval War College in Rhode Island, Hegseth launched a tirade against his audience, accusing them of trying “to wait out President Trump’s term in office” to ignore his executive orders and “quietly preserve false and sinister progressive” teaching.

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Hegseth has launched another military overhaul, this time as impeachment looms. X

Announcing 33 directives to overhaul military education, Hegseth also claimed war colleges had “an undercurrent of passive-aggressive institutional resistance” and were losing sight of their central mission: winning wars.

“Exploration of ideas and freedom of debate exist not for their own sake, but for finding ways to outthink and outkill our enemies on the battlefield,” the former Fox & Friends co-host said as he read prepared remarks.

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“Toxic and destructive ideas, ideas that corrupted our universities, have little by little crept into our war colleges. The reforms that I’m directing today are designed to reinforce military education, focus on winning our nation’s wars, and reinforcing each person’s oath to our Constitution.”

Rep. Thomas Massie reintroduced his articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on November 9. House.gov

The comments came as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie renewed his push to impeach Hegseth on Monday, introducing eight articles accusing him of high crimes and misdemeanors, including waging war against Iran without congressional authorization, failing to protect civilians and abusing his office.

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With Democrats now controlling the House and Senate, Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries has declared himself a “hard yes” on impeachment, as have many of his members.

Republican support remains uncertain, but House Oversight Chairman James Comer has acknowledged there are “a lot of questions about Hegseth,” while fellow Republican French Hill says he is still weighing the case.

“I want to hear the debate on it to see if it merits impeachment versus some other disciplinary action or action by the president, if he’s not getting the job done in leading the Department of War,” Hill told CBS News on Sunday.

However, Hegseth remained defiant on Monday, telling reporters after his college speech: “We’re not worried about that” and said he would hold a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday morning to address the matter in more detail.

“We are very proud of our president’s America First agenda, of our peace through strength posture,” he said, praising Trump, who is reportedly considering whether to keep him or make him another fall guy after last week’s election bloodbath.

“We know the world is a better and safer place as a result, and so if we want to litigate that, the success of those things, I’m happy to do it all day long.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth may be President Donald Trump’s first scapegoat. AARON SCHWARTZ/AFP via Getty Images

Hegseth’s latest overhaul would involve revamping the colleges where Army, Navy and Air Force teach future generals military strategy, international relations, history and leadership.

He wants to make the programs more focused on combat readiness, including replacing lengthy theoretical research papers with competitive, AI-assisted war games and other high-pressure exercises. He also wants greater oversight of academic institutions and their faculty.

But the overhaul is likely to prove contentious among those who believe it’s yet another attempt to push Hegseth’s ideology onto the military, or fear it could stifle academic freedom.

The changes also come amid a broader sweeping shake-up of the Pentagon. At least 20 senior military and civilian defense officials have been fired, forced out, or departed since Hegseth took office, including former Joint Chiefs chairman Charles Q. Brown, Navy chief Lisa Franchetti, Army chief Randy George, and several senior military lawyers.

He has also cracked down on beards in the military and so-called “fat generals,” ordered testosterone screening for troops, and mounted a power grab to give him more control over the Pentagon’s chaplains.

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