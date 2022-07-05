2 Top Cops With NYPD’s Embattled Sex Crimes Unit Were Punished Amid Probe
NYPD BLUES
Less than a week after the Justice Department announced its federal civil rights investigation into misconduct among the top brass of the New York City Police Department’s Special Victims Division, The New York Times has reported that an internal affairs investigation conducted earlier this year resulted in the disciplining of two supervisors. Sweeping the department’s personnel records, the Times found that Inspector Paul Sarceno and Sergeant Keri Thompson were both docked vacation days after pleading guilty to administrative charges—indictments one step below criminal charges, according to the newspaper. Sarceno, once the division’s number two, gave up 30 vacation days over allegations that he’d misused department time and submitted false time cards. Thompson, at one point in charge of the team’s cold-case squad, forfeited 45 after admitting she’d misused a department vehicle and misled investigators during an interview. After being charged in late 2020, the Times said, both officers were eventually relegated to patrol duty.