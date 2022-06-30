Feds Find ‘Significant Justification’ to Investigate NYPD’s Sex Crimes Unit
LAW AND ORDER: SVU
The U.S. Justice Department is listening to sexual assault survivors. Federal investigators announced Thursday they will launch a probe into the NYPD sex crimes unit to see if there is a patter of gender bias. “Survivors of sexual assault should expect effective, trauma-informed and victim-centered investigations by police departments,” DOJ attorney Kristen Clarke said. “Based on information provided to the Justice Department, we find significant justification to investigate whether the NYPD’s Special Victims Division engages in a pattern or practice of gender-biased policing.” The probe follows a 2019 lawsuit in which two women said the NYPD’s Special Victims Division mistreated them—leading to a woman, Judith Harrison, to take charge of the unit, though she left the position within two years. The DOJ will review department policies and trainings regarding investigating sex crimes and interacting with victims.