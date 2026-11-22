The Army’s planned detonation was only postponed until Tuesday at the latest.

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The Pentagon says it is moving forward with a controlled detonation of hazardous explosives despite an order to put it on pause.

The Justice Department said in a court filing late on Saturday that the U.S. Army would conduct a planned detonation of degrading lead azide at an Army ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa, by Tuesday.

Lead azide, a volatile compound commonly used in bomb detonators, must be stored carefully to avoid accidental detonation. Minor friction, shock, heat, or static discharge are able to trigger an explosive reaction.

The DOJ’s filing followed a federal appeals court’s emergency motion on Thursday asking the Environmental Protection Agency to delay the detonation while a lawsuit filed by the Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club challenging it is being considered.

The Army recommended that members of the public who live or work near the affected areas stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and set their heating and cooling systems to “recirculate” to avoid exposure to outdoor air. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Army argued it can move forward with its planned detonation because of an emergency exclusion under the EPA’s Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

“There is an immediate risk that the lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant will explode as temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit in the next several days,” the DOJ wrote. ”The Army must perform a controlled detonation to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion, and the Army intends to act by November 24, 2026.”

Officials have known about the volatile stockpile of unstable explosives since March. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The EPA, the Army, and the Department of Health and Human Services said in a joint statement on Friday that officials had been planning the detonation since March, when 68 barrels of degrading lead azide were first detected inside the ammunition facility.

The interagency team said in the statement that they “are prepared to take the most extreme mitigation measures available to ensure there is no risk to the public and any disruptions are minimized.

The detonation was pushed back until Monday after residents expressed outrage at the short notice they received. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“The entire interagency is working together to ensure that the controlled detonation in Middletown, Iowa is conducted in the safest fashion possible,” the statement read. “The entire Trump administration will continue to engage with state and local officials, as well as the broader community, to keep all apprised of updates as they arise.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the DOJ, HHS, the EPA, and the Army for comment.

On Monday, the Army announced its plan to detonate roughly 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide at an ammunition plant in Iowa, which was initially scheduled for Friday. The plan was postponed after local residents expressed outrage at the nearly last-minute warning about the explosion, according to The Washington Post.

The Army had previously alerted Middletown residents to the impending blast during a community meeting in October, according to The Washington Sun. But state officials first learned about it through a public advisory the Army put out on Monday.

Residents in the immediate blast zone were asked to vacate their homes from 8 a.m. till 2 p.m. due to “the potential for localized window damage.” Scott Olson/Getty Images

“The Office of the Governor became aware of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant’s plan to detonate degraded lead azide on Monday after a public advisory was issued by the U.S. Army,” Mason Mauro, a spokesperson for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, told the Daily Beast. “Members of the governor’s staff and state agencies contacted both organizations and have since been meeting about the situation.”

The Army’s advisory included warnings that “the potential level of lead particles in the air may be elevated” following the blast.

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“The detonation will result in an air plume with some lead-containing particles which will disperse in the air and deposit on the ground. Lead is toxic to humans and animals,” the advisory read.

The detonation poses an even more dangerous risk for children under six, who are especially vulnerable to lead exposure.