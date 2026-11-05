IMPEACHY KEEN Pentagon Pete Faces Ultimate Humiliation Within Days Hegseth is becoming dangerously unpopular in MAGA world.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is reportedly facing imminent humiliation as the fallout from the midterm elections continues to fester.

Republican lawmakers and allies are allegedly earmarking Hegseth, 46, as the fall guy for voters turning against President Donald Trump, 80, over his ongoing war with Iran, according to a new report by CNN.

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They argue that the former Fox News host played a critical role in convincing the senior president to start the war with Iran without having a clear exit strategy, or a suitable plan to deal with the political fallout from the conflict.

Pete Hegseth is reportedly making powerful MAGA enemies. Ezra Acayan/via REUTERS

The House could vote as soon as next week to impeach the Pentagon’s top leader, according to the report.

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CNN White House reporter Kristen Holmes expanded on the growing Washington “backlash” against Hegseth on Wednesday.

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“We’re seeing a real snowball effect here,” Holmes said, noting that CNN’s reporters had spoken to Republican Thomas Massie, who said he plans on triggering a vote to impeach Hegseth as soon as Congress comes back next week.

CNN also cited multiple GOP sources who said they expect it to pass.

Kaitlan Collins and Kristen Holmes on CNN. CNN

Holmes repeated the claims that Hegseth was seen as “the chief cheerleader in pushing President Trump to go into Iran without any kind of exit strategy.”

Holmes added, “They’re clearly getting some of this feedback from the White House, from the administration; they’re getting that green light to go ahead with this, because you’re hearing dozens of Republicans here talking about Pete Hegseth, and really turning on him very quickly.”

Holmes said sources in the “Trump orbit” said the president had been “asking people about the job they believe Hegseth is doing.”

“We’re going to have to see how this plays out, and how Trump either sticks to Hegseth, or decides maybe he cuts him loose,” she said.

Massie posted on X on Wednesday, “There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”

Thomas Massie posts about Pete Hegseth. Thomas. Massie/X

Massie introduced articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September. The Kentucky congressman argued that Hegseth violated “his oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States” and violated “his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, especially with regard to the commission of war.”

His impeachment effort did not reach a vote before the House went into recess for the midterm elections, and Speaker Mike Johnson dismissed it as a “stunt.”

Thomas Massie has set his sights on Pete Hegseth. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Democrats flipped the House and Senate in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with the unpopularity of the war in Iran and its impact on gas prices and affordability a key issue for voters.

Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday, “the reason we lost is the war.”

In September, Vance said that he “wouldn’t call it a war.”

CNN’s reporting on the backlash against Hegseth aligns with an earlier CBS News report that Trump has been privately polling his advisers about Hegseth’s future after the midterms.

Asked on Wednesday afternoon whether he was considering replacing Hegseth, Trump told reporters, “No, I think he’s doing a very good job.” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told CBS News in a statement that Trump has “full confidence” in Hegseth

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and the Pentagon for comment.

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