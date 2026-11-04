Trump Eyes Top Goon for Chopping Block After Midterm Humiliation
The president appears to have found his first fall guy after Tuesday’s rout.
President Donald Trump is eyeing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the ax after the GOP’s midterm rout, according to a report.
The 80-year-old president has been privately polling his advisers about Hegseth’s future, asking whether the defense secretary should stay on after Republicans’ Election Night drubbing, CBS News reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.
White House aides expect the blame for the GOP’s election losses to land on those most closely involved in the president’s quagmire war on Iran, according to CBS News.
But the president has not yet settled on whether to give Hegseth, 46, the boot, other sources told the outlet.
White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told CBS News in a statement that Trump “has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth.” She also praised the military operations in Iran and Venezuela and Hegseth’s efforts to reverse the Biden Pentagon’s prioritizing of “DEI and woke ideology.”
Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
She touted Hegseth’s effort to purge the Pentagon of what she called “DEI and woke ideology,” and applauded the war in Iran and the military operation in Venezuela.
The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…