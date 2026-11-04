 Skip to main content
CLEANING HOUSE

Trump Eyes Top Goon for Chopping Block After Midterm Humiliation

The president appears to have found his first fall guy after Tuesday’s rout.

U.S. President Donald Trump exits his limo before boarding Air Force One on October 28, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Erkki Forster

President Donald Trump is eyeing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the ax after the GOP’s midterm rout, according to a report.

The 80-year-old president has been privately polling his advisers about Hegseth’s future, asking whether the defense secretary should stay on after Republicans’ Election Night drubbing, CBS News reported, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

White House aides expect the blame for the GOP’s election losses to land on those most closely involved in the president’s quagmire war on Iran, according to CBS News.

But the president has not yet settled on whether to give Hegseth, 46, the boot, other sources told the outlet.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told CBS News in a statement that Trump “has full confidence in Secretary Hegseth.” She also praised the military operations in Iran and Venezuela and Hegseth’s efforts to reverse the Biden Pentagon’s prioritizing of “DEI and woke ideology.”

She touted Hegseth’s effort to purge the Pentagon of what she called “DEI and woke ideology,” and applauded the war in Iran and the military operation in Venezuela.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Play Video

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW