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A bloody operation in Ecuador touted by Pete Hegseth has taken a dark turn.

The Trump administration is now investigating whether Ecuadorian forces committed crimes or human rights abuses during a September operation that killed Carlos Germán Muñoz Jara, a drug cartel leader known as “Charlie,” two insiders told The Atlantic.

The U.S. government is looking into whether the suspects were killed while under Ecuadorian custody and if American forces played any role, the outlet reported. The U.S. military has also suspended joint operations with Ecuadorian troops, though Hegseth visited the country just last week to talk bilateral defense and “the joint fight against narcoterrorists.”

Gian Carlo Loffredo on X

On Sept. 23, Ecuadorian defense minister Gian Carlo Loffredo posted grisly images on X showing bodies splayed on the ground surrounded by a pool of blood. A day before the operation, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa met with top White House aide Stephen Miller on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

“The Armed Forces of Ecuador, in cooperation with the U.S. Southern Command within the framework of the Internal Armed Conflict, have neutralized one of the highest-value military targets on Ecuadorian soil,” he announced proudly.

“Alias ‘Charlie’ belonged to the Los Choneros group and the Oliver Sinisterra Front from Colombia, had ties to Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and his main mission was to sow terror in our country,” he added. Both groups have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations by the Trump administration.

Pete Hegseth on X

Hegseth reposted the disturbing images and his Ecuadorian counterpart’s statement that same day, writing, “The Americas Counter Cartel Coalition (A3C) in action. @Southcom proud to stand w/ the Armed Forces of Ecuador.”

A defense department official told the Daily Beast that U.S. military forces did not participate in the Sept. 23 operation, though sources told The Atlantic that officials were still determining whether American forces provided intelligence assistance or any other form of support.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth touted the Sept. 23 operation that killed a drug cartel leader. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

The defense official said the agency takes allegations of misconduct by U.S. partners “seriously,” adding that Ecuador remains a “valued defense partner” and member of the Americas Counter Cartel Coalition.

“The Department remains committed to working alongside sovereign partners, including Ecuador, to confront narco-terrorist networks, strengthen collective security, and defend our shared neighborhood,” the official said.

Sources also told The Atlantic that those in President Donald Trump’s orbit are gearing up for an escalation of U.S. military operations in Latin America in the coming weeks or months, following Miller’s appointment as White House chief of staff.

Stephen Miller is said to be leading a push to go harder against drug cartels and criminals in Latin America. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Miller, the architect of the Trump administration’s hardline immigration agenda, has also been driving a push to strike harder against drug and criminal groups in Latin America, according to The Atlantic.

“This is all Stephen’s thing,” a senior official told the outlet, referring to the expanding partnerships. “This would not have happened without Stephen.”

A White House official told the Daily Beast that Miller was responsible for interagency coordination during his time as Homeland Security adviser.

“The Trump Administration is the first administration in history to adopt a comprehensive strategy to dismantle and defeat narco-terrorists that are responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans,” the White House official said. “The actions taken in collaboration with the Departments of War, State, Justice, and Homeland Security have saved countless lives.”