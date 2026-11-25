The Defense Department is eyeing a mega-loan for a startup bankrolled in part by 1789 Capital, just as a top House Democrat widens his probe into the firm.

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The Pentagon is considering giving a $15 billion loan to a defense startup backed by the president’s son, according to a bombshell report.

The California-based startup, Hadrian Automation, counts Donald Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, among its investors. ProPublica reported, citing interviews and records, that the loan would be one of the biggest in U.S. government history.

Hadrian has attracted over $1 billion in private investment on the promise that it can build factories that use AI and robots to churn out precision parts for defense, aerospace and other industries.

1789 hired Don Jr. days after his father won the 2024 election. Annabelle Gordon/Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

According to Pentagon documents, the loan would fund a dozen “automated factories,” built in partnership with other defense companies and potentially commercial ones, to ramp up production of munitions, drones, and other equipment.

If approved, the loan would be almost twice the value of the entire company, based on estimates from a financing round this summer. Hadrian announced that round included “major participation by 1789 Capital,” the firm Trump Jr. joined as a partner after his father was elected in November 2024. 1789 also invested in 2025, and a spokesperson said it holds a “minority stake” in Hadrian, though the size of its share hasn’t been disclosed.

Former Defense Department officials said the deal’s size and structure would bind the company and the government together in a way that could run afoul of long-standing guidance on protecting taxpayer money.

Jamie Raskin served as the lead prosecutor in the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump in January 2021. He's the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The Pentagon—asked whether the White House, Trump Jr. or 1789 lobbied for the loan—said no company gets preferential treatment. “Outside affiliations, investors, or political connections play absolutely no role in the Department’s funding decisions,” it said in a statement. A spokesperson also called the talks “early stages,” disputed that the deal was for $15 billion, and said the size under discussion was not extraordinary, noting that multibillion-dollar deals with other companies had been agreed to but not yet announced.

1789 said it does not get involved in government contracts sought by the companies it invests in, but is excited about Hadrian. “Our thesis is to invest in American companies that are rebuilding domestic industrial capacity and reducing dependence on China for critical supply chains that underpin our economy. Hadrian embodies the opportunity we see to strengthen America’s productive capabilities while pursuing compelling returns for our investors.”

Trump Jr.’s lawyer, Alan Garten, said his client played no role in Hadrian being considered for any contract and has no involvement with the company’s operations.

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The news lands as the 48-year-old faces a growing congressional headache. Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent letters on Monday to Hadrian, Juul, Polymarket and GrabAGun, asking each to hand over documents tied to big government contracts or favorable regulatory outcomes. All four are backed by 1789.

Raskin said the companies appeared to be beneficiaries of “serendipitous timing,” with 1789’s money arriving shortly before lucrative federal contracts and favorable regulatory actions. He noted that since Trump’s re-election, the firm has gone from “a middling venture capital firm” with $150 million in assets to $3 billion under management.

A 1789 spokesperson said Trump Jr. is not on the committee that picks its investments, and that the firm only takes minority stakes. Bill Burck, an attorney for 1789, told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that Raskin’s move is tantamount to “personal attacks untethered to actual evidence.”

1789 Capital, Hadrian Automation, and the Pentagon have been approached for further comment.