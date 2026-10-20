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‘80s Sitcom Stars Look Unrecognizable in Rare Reunion

The actors snapped a video together more than 40 years after their offbeat sitcom premiered.

Actors Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker co-starred in the 1980s hit sitcom "Perfect Strangers."

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

By Natalie Demaree

The co-stars of Perfect Strangers have reunited, and they look nearly unrecognizable from their 1980s sitcom days.

Bronson Pinchot, 67, shared a nostalgia-packed video with his Perfect Strangers co-star Mark Linn-Baker at ‘90s Con, an annual 1990s-themed convention held Oct. 16 through 18 in Connecticut.

“OK cousin, where are we?” Pinchot, who now has a full head of gray hair, asked in an exaggerated accent during an Oct. 17 Instagram video.

Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker reunited over the weekend at ‘90s Con in Connecticut. The actors co-starred in the 1980s hit TV show "Perfect Strangers."

Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker reunited over the weekend at ‘90s Con in Connecticut. The actors co-starred in the 1980s hit TV show "Perfect Strangers."

Bronson Pinchot/Instagram

“We are in Hartford, Connecticut, at the ‘90s Con,” Linn-Baker said. The actor, now 72, sports gray hair, a gray mustache, and wire-rimmed glasses.

Keeping his accent, Pinchot acted like he misunderstood Linn-Baker, saying, “I thought you were only in your eighties.”

Linn-Baker laughed and said, “No, but the clock is ticking.”

Actors Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 21, 1986, in Pasadena, California.

Actors Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker attend the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 21, 1986, in Pasadena, California.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

The actors then encouraged fans to visit them at their booth.

In the sitcom, which ran for eight seasons, Linn-Baker played Larry, a high-strung man whose life changes when his high-spirited foreign cousin, Balki, played by Pinchot, unexpectedly moves in with him.

More than 40 years have passed since "Perfect Strangers" premiered on ABC. The show's leads, Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker, reunited over the weekend.

More than 40 years have passed since "Perfect Strangers" premiered on ABC. The show's leads, Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker, reunited over the weekend.

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Actor Al Pacino won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by A Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries on February 22, 2004, in Los Angeles, California.
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More than 40 years have passed since the show premiered on ABC, but fans were still excited to see the duo back together. The post received more than 39,000 likes.

One fan reminisced about doing the “dance of joy,” a celebratory routine from the show, with their mom during every episode they watched together.

“So good to see you guys together!” another person commented.

Fans were still excited to see "Perfect Strangers" co-stars Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker reunited.

Fans were still excited to see "Perfect Strangers" co-stars Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker reunited.

Instagram

“My absolute favorite TV show. Still watch it today!” added another fan.

Someone else pleaded for a show reboot. “The world needs you two now more than ever,” the fan said.

After the sitcom went off the air, Pinchot and Linn-Baker took on other roles.

Actor Bronson Pinchot attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Residence," in which he stars, on March 19, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Actor Bronson Pinchot attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Residence," in which he stars, on March 19, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Savion Washington/Savion Washington/WireImage

Pinchot, whose sitcom work earned him an Emmy nomination, acted and did voice work for other sitcoms, films, and guest appearances.

Linn-Baker also continued appearing across television, film, and theater. He’s appeared in all three original Law & Order series as well as on Blue Bloods, Succession, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Ghosts.

Actor Mark Linn-Baker, who starred in the 80's hit sitcom "Perfect Strangers," has continued appearing Linn-Baker also continued appearing in various roles across television, film, and theater.

Actor Mark Linn-Baker, who starred in the 80's hit sitcom "Perfect Strangers," has continued appearing Linn-Baker also continued appearing in various roles across television, film, and theater.

J. Kempin/J. Kempin/Getty Images

The pair of co-stars were last spotted together at the Fanboy convention in Knoxville, Tennessee, in July 2025.

Rob Lowe at the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Unstable" on March 23, 2023.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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