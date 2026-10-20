‘80s Sitcom Stars Look Unrecognizable in Rare Reunion
The actors snapped a video together more than 40 years after their offbeat sitcom premiered.
The co-stars of Perfect Strangers have reunited, and they look nearly unrecognizable from their 1980s sitcom days.
Bronson Pinchot, 67, shared a nostalgia-packed video with his Perfect Strangers co-star Mark Linn-Baker at ‘90s Con, an annual 1990s-themed convention held Oct. 16 through 18 in Connecticut.
“OK cousin, where are we?” Pinchot, who now has a full head of gray hair, asked in an exaggerated accent during an Oct. 17 Instagram video.
“We are in Hartford, Connecticut, at the ‘90s Con,” Linn-Baker said. The actor, now 72, sports gray hair, a gray mustache, and wire-rimmed glasses.
Keeping his accent, Pinchot acted like he misunderstood Linn-Baker, saying, “I thought you were only in your eighties.”
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Linn-Baker laughed and said, “No, but the clock is ticking.”
The actors then encouraged fans to visit them at their booth.
In the sitcom, which ran for eight seasons, Linn-Baker played Larry, a high-strung man whose life changes when his high-spirited foreign cousin, Balki, played by Pinchot, unexpectedly moves in with him.
More than 40 years have passed since the show premiered on ABC, but fans were still excited to see the duo back together. The post received more than 39,000 likes.
One fan reminisced about doing the “dance of joy,” a celebratory routine from the show, with their mom during every episode they watched together.
“So good to see you guys together!” another person commented.
“My absolute favorite TV show. Still watch it today!” added another fan.
Someone else pleaded for a show reboot. “The world needs you two now more than ever,” the fan said.
After the sitcom went off the air, Pinchot and Linn-Baker took on other roles.
Pinchot, whose sitcom work earned him an Emmy nomination, acted and did voice work for other sitcoms, films, and guest appearances.
Linn-Baker also continued appearing across television, film, and theater. He’s appeared in all three original Law & Order series as well as on Blue Bloods, Succession, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Ghosts.
The pair of co-stars were last spotted together at the Fanboy convention in Knoxville, Tennessee, in July 2025.
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