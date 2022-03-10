Pete Davidson Will Play Pete Davidson in New TV Show About Nothing

As his arm candy preps for her new reality show on Hulu, Pete Davidson has locked up a new gig of his own. The longtime Saturday Night Live star has reportedly been tapped to work on a new comedy series inspired by his life, with BFF Lorne Michaels on board via his Broadway Video banner. Davidson will play a fictionalized version of himself—mirroring the work of his ex-GF Cazzie David’s dad, Larry David.

The tentative title for the series is Bupkis, Deadline reports, which means nothing. Literally: the word means “something of no worth.” Davidson will co-write the nothingness with friend and previous collaborator Dave Sirus, as well as Crashing’s Judah Miller. Deals are still being finalized for the series, which will work with Universal Television alongside Broadway Video.

If The King of Staten Island wasn’t your cup of tea, it’s probably best to ignore this series entirely. Bupkis is described as a “raw, unflinching, fictionalized version” of Davidson’s life—almost exactly the same idea behind the 2020 film. But with dating updates galore, perhaps the confusingly charming comedian has new bits to write. The comedic show will feature “absurd elements” via an “unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes.”

With that in mind, expect to see Davison’s real-life persona (dark, sarcastic, somehow bewitching) with a more R-rated twist. Deadline reports that Prime Video and Peacock (a perfect home, side-by-side with SNL) have jumped at the idea of hosting the show, but other streamers may also be interested.

Who will play Davidson’s growing list of exes (Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, etc.), friends (Timothée Chalamet, John Mulaney), and enemies (Kanye West)? Talks are underway with “A-list talent,” and with Michaels attached, Davidson probably has his pick of most SNL stars. The King of Staten Island, which boasted Judd Apatow as the director, featured Oscar-winner Marisa Tomei, Maude Apatow, and Bill Burr.

Davidson became one of the youngest SNL cast members back in 2014’s Season 40. He’s stuck around for nearly a decade worth of seasons, fading in and out of the spotlight. Most recently, the comic has entered the spotlight thanks to his new relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Apart from spearheading the historic sketch series, Michaels has been working on SNL-led projects for quite a bit, including Aidy Bryant’s Shrill, Cecily Strong’s Schmigadoon!, Kenan Thompson’s Kenan, and That Damn Michael Che. With the comedy legend attached to the project, Bupkis is heading towards a bright future (even if it’s just a rewrite of King of Staten Island).