Kardashian Clan to Return to TV on Hulu and New Disney Streaming Service Star in 2021
KEEPING UP
In a slew of programming announcements on Thursday, Disney said it would be releasing new Kardashian Jenner content to stream on Hulu and its newly announced international streaming service Star. “The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally,” the company said in a tweet.
The Kardashians recently announced their show Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! would be ending after a final season airs in 2021. Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will all be a part of the new Disney deal, according to Entertainment Tonight. Their new programming is expected to be released in late 2021.