Philly Driver Killed by Debris Through Windshield a Day After I-95 Crash: Cops
ILL FATE
A 33-year-old woman died after a piece of metal hit her car traveling on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, police said. The driver, who was identified as Caramia Panichelli, was driving south when the debris struck her windshield, fatally piercing her, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The accident occurred just a few miles away from where a tanker truck exiting the same highway caught fire the day before, causing an elevated section of the interstate to collapse. The origin of the debris that killed Panichelli was not immediately clear, and police did not say whether they believe it to have been related to the truck fire. An investigation into the matter was ongoing Wednesday, and any witnesses to the incident were asked to call state police in Philadelphia.