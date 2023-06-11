Vehicle Trapped After Tanker Truck Fire Levels Pennsylvania Overpass
SCARY SITUATION
An elevated section of Interstate Highway 95 in northeast Philadelphia collapsed following a massive tanker truck fire, forcing the closure of the scene for an unclear period of time, authorities said Sunday. No injuries were immediately reported, but at least one vehicle was believed to be trapped under the collapsed overpass, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a news conference. The blaze was reported to be under control by Sunday afternoon. The commercial tanker was carrying around 8,500 gallons of gasoline, according to NBC News, when it caught fire under an on-ramp around 6:20 a.m. The driver’s condition was not immediately clear. Also unclear was how long drivers would be told to avoid the area, and how long it would take to make repairs to the roadway. “I-95 will be impacted for a long time, for a long time,” Philadelphia managing director Tumar Alexander said.