SCAM ALERT Plastic Surgery Hopefuls Get Lured by Vicious Scam Experts warn that the hoax is “very persuasive.” puhhha/Getty Images

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Plastic surgeons are sounding the alarm about a vicious type of scam targeting people hoping to change their looks.

People often cite social media posts, particularly before-and-after photos of a doctor’s past clients, as a criterion for picking a surgeon.

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However, medical practitioners are now posting warning videos, cautioning that many popular transformations rapidly spreading online are created with artificial intelligence—a tricky technique that, if informing a patient’s choices, can yield results that are disappointing at best and dangerous at worst.

“Before and after photos carry a lot of weight because patients see them as evidence of what a surgeon can achieve,” New York City-based facial plastic surgeon and hair restoration specialist Dr. Gary Linkov told The Looker.

Some people searching for a plastic surgeon are falling for AI-altered images, with similarly unrealistic results to this example designed in minutes by the Daily Beast's visuals team. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Dr. Linkov added, “The problem with an AI-generated image is that the ‘after’ may show a result that no patient ever had.”

Before and after photos carry a lot of weight because patients see them as evidence of what a surgeon can achieve. — Dr. Gary Linkov, plastic surgeon & hair restoration specialist

“AI-generated results can be incredibly compelling because they eliminate the limitations that make surgery so complex,” Beverly Hills-based board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Deepak Dugar told The Looker.

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“Visually, those images can be very persuasive,” he added.

Indeed, some popular content floating online shows women in their fifties transforming into 20-year-olds, their skin unnaturally smooth and any hint of aging eliminated.

Plastic surgeons warn that patients may risk their appearance and health by signing up for surgery with doctors whose real work they have never seen. Morsa Images/Getty Images

Comment sections are filled with admiration from aspiring customers, though it’s impossible to tell the difference between real people and bot-made accounts.

The greatest risk is making a permanent medical decision based on something that may not be real. — Dr. Deepak Dugar, board-certified facial plastic surgeon

The fake results can be hard to detect. In the worst case, they may mislead plastic surgery hopefuls to spend time and money expecting unrealistic results while potentially risking their health.

“The greatest risk is making a permanent medical decision based on something that may not be real,” Dr. Dugar said. “They may be evaluating the surgeon’s technical ability based on work that was never performed.”

Pore-free Red Flags & Wonky Warning Signs

People dreaming of plastic surgery and comparing surgeons online should pay attention to details.

Poreless skin texture, distorted details like inconsistent jewelry shapes, and perfect symmetry are reasons to suspect a photograph has been manipulated with AI.

And in some cases, even unedited results can be deceiving.

“Changes in lighting, camera angle, expression, makeup, or editing can make a real result look better than it is,” Dr. Linkov said, encouraging patients to look for consistency in the setup of the before-and-after photos.

“The most impressive photograph isn’t necessarily the most meaningful one,” Dr. Dugar said. “What matters is whether it represents real work, sound judgment, and a result that makes sense for that individual patient.”

How to Find a Great Doctor

Patients are highly encouraged to do their due diligence when searching for someone to perform any procedure—invasive or noninvasive, even ones deemed “low-risk” by influencers and medical equipment manufacturers.

“Make sure you go to a plastic surgeon who has hospital privileges to do that procedure,” Dr. Terry Dubrow, a board-certified plastic surgeon and star of the Botched series, previously told The Looker.

“If they have hospital privileges,” Dr. Dubrow says, “the hospital won’t let ‘em operate unless they have a clean record and they’re board-certified.”

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