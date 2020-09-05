Portland Prosecutor Says Clothes, Ammo at Dead Shooting Suspect’s House Matched Crime Scene
The Multnomah County District Attorney said in a statement Friday that authorities recovered ammunitions and clothes in the home of the accused Portland gunman that match shell casings and video of the fatal shooting last weekend that left a 39-year-old man dead. Authorities killed Michael Reinoehl, 48, as they moved to arrest him on charges of second-degree murder Thursday night near Olympia, Washington, and police said he had drawn a handgun as they approached. The original shooting occurred during a demonstration that saw leftist activists clash with right-wingers, and the victim, Aaron Danielson, was a supporter of the Patriot Prayer group, which has staged confrontational demonstrations in support of law enforcement and President Donald Trump in the city. Reinoehl described himself as an anti-fascist activist and said he “felt like he had no other choice” in an interview published the day of his death.