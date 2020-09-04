Portland Shooting Suspect Killed During Arrest Attempt

The man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of the right-wing Patriot Prayer group during demonstrations in Portland last weekend was killed late Thursday when a task force came to arrest him, The New York Times reports.

Citing three law enforcement officials, the Times said Michael Forest Reinoehl was killed in Lacey, Washington. There were no details about the circumstances that led to his death, apart from the fact that authorities had attempted to arrest him in the wake of an arrest warrant being issued earlier in the day.

Reinoehl, a 48-year-old anti-fascist activist who was a fixture at recent anti-racism demonstrations in Portland, was accused of gunning down Aaron J. Danielson last Saturday after clashes erupted between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

In an interview with Vice News published shortly before his death, he spoke publicly for the first time on the shooting and said, “I had no choice.”

“I mean, I had a choice, I could’ve sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that,” he said.