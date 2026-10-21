MAY THE POWER PROTECT YOU ‘Power Rangers’ Star Speaks Out After Horror Flight Incident Amy Jo Johnson was flying with a member of New Kids on the Block. Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage # 2

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson has revealed details of a frightening incident that happened while she was on a private plane with New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg. “It was an eventful weekend. That’s for sure,” the 56-year-old actress posted on Instagram on Monday. It was a day after an aircraft she was on with Wahlberg skidded off the runway after the boy band’s show in Vegas. “Watching the incredible @donniewahlberg and his mates crush it in their last show in Vegas,” Johnson wrote. “And then surviving a very hairy plane situation. But we did. And I’m grateful and very happy to be alive!” she continued. The veteran pop band is performing its first Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM, titled “The Right Stuff.” Wahlberg also posted a video about the incident on Instagram on Sunday, saying in the caption, “It was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments.” He added in the accompanying video, “I’m just gonna tell you, these pilots saved our lives,” pointing to trucks and heavy equipment they missed, before hitting a fence. There were eight people on board the private plane at the time. No injuries were reported, Harry Reid International Airport said in a statement.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register