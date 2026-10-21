‘Power Rangers’ Star Speaks Out After Horror Flight Incident
Amy Jo Johnson was flying with a member of New Kids on the Block.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson has revealed details of a frightening incident that happened while she was on a private plane with New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg. “It was an eventful weekend. That’s for sure,” the 56-year-old actress posted on Instagram on Monday. It was a day after an aircraft she was on with Wahlberg skidded off the runway after the boy band’s show in Vegas. “Watching the incredible @donniewahlberg and his mates crush it in their last show in Vegas,” Johnson wrote. “And then surviving a very hairy plane situation. But we did. And I’m grateful and very happy to be alive!” she continued. The veteran pop band is performing its first Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM, titled “The Right Stuff.” Wahlberg also posted a video about the incident on Instagram on Sunday, saying in the caption, “It was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments.” He added in the accompanying video, “I’m just gonna tell you, these pilots saved our lives,” pointing to trucks and heavy equipment they missed, before hitting a fence. There were eight people on board the private plane at the time. No injuries were reported, Harry Reid International Airport said in a statement.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.