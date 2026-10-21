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‘Power Rangers’ Star Speaks Out After Horror Flight Incident

Amy Jo Johnson was flying with a member of New Kids on the Block.

Filmmaker/actor Amy Jo Johnson is seen during the Amy Jo Johnson from "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" panel at 2022 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

By Cameron Adams

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Amy Jo Johnson has revealed details of a frightening incident that happened while she was on a private plane with New Kids on the Block singer Donnie Wahlberg. “It was an eventful weekend. That’s for sure,” the 56-year-old actress posted on Instagram on Monday. It was a day after an aircraft she was on with Wahlberg skidded off the runway after the boy band’s show in Vegas. “Watching the incredible @donniewahlberg and his mates crush it in their last show in Vegas,” Johnson wrote. “And then surviving a very hairy plane situation. But we did. And I’m grateful and very happy to be alive!” she continued. The veteran pop band is performing its first Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live in Park MGM, titled “The Right Stuff.” Wahlberg also posted a video about the incident on Instagram on Sunday, saying in the caption, “It was me and my team/friends onboard the aircraft. It was a rather intense few moments.” He added in the accompanying video, “I’m just gonna tell you, these pilots saved our lives,” pointing to trucks and heavy equipment they missed, before hitting a fence. There were eight people on board the private plane at the time. No injuries were reported, Harry Reid International Airport said in a statement.

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