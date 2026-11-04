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GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST

Harry and Meghan Plot First U.K. Christmas Since Royal Rift

The Sussexes are reportedly rethinking their plans to return to California for the holidays—and might fly Meghan’s mother to England instead.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit to The Community Recording Studio, a youth and community charity supporting young people through creative activities, mentoring, and youth development, in Nottingham, Britain, on October 15, 2026.

Hannah McKay/REUTERS

By Molly Mulshine

Harry and Meghan are planning to spend their first Christmas in the U.K. since their split from the royal family, according to reports. The Sussexes had intended to fly back to Montecito for the holidays to spend time with Meghan’s mother. But Hello magazine reported on Wednesday that they are making early arrangements to stay in their Cotswolds home and instead whisk Meghan’s mom, Doria, to England for the holidays. Hello said this would mark the family’s first U.K. Christmas since they last joined the royal family’s annual Sandringham gathering in 2018—and will spark speculation about whether they’ll be welcome again this year. The news came as the couple cut another tie with California, announcing the departure of a highly respected Hollywood documentary producer from the pair’s Archewell Productions. In a joint statement, they said of Chanel Pysnik: “We are both championing her as she embarks on this next chapter.” Meghan announced her $148 advent calendar earlier this month, decorated with a picture of the Montecito house she no longer lives in. The limited-edition set includes 24 chocolates, about $6.17 each, made by Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés. She and Harry returned to Britain in August with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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