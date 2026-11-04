GHOSTS OF CHRISTMAS PAST Harry and Meghan Plot First U.K. Christmas Since Royal Rift The Sussexes are reportedly rethinking their plans to return to California for the holidays—and might fly Meghan’s mother to England instead. Hannah McKay/REUTERS # 3

Harry and Meghan are planning to spend their first Christmas in the U.K. since their split from the royal family, according to reports. The Sussexes had intended to fly back to Montecito for the holidays to spend time with Meghan’s mother. But Hello magazine reported on Wednesday that they are making early arrangements to stay in their Cotswolds home and instead whisk Meghan’s mom, Doria, to England for the holidays. Hello said this would mark the family’s first U.K. Christmas since they last joined the royal family’s annual Sandringham gathering in 2018—and will spark speculation about whether they’ll be welcome again this year. The news came as the couple cut another tie with California, announcing the departure of a highly respected Hollywood documentary producer from the pair’s Archewell Productions. In a joint statement, they said of Chanel Pysnik: “We are both championing her as she embarks on this next chapter.” Meghan announced her $148 advent calendar earlier this month, decorated with a picture of the Montecito house she no longer lives in. The limited-edition set includes 24 chocolates, about $6.17 each, made by Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés. She and Harry returned to Britain in August with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register