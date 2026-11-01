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ROYALIST EXCLUSIVE

Harry and Meghan’s New Life Is a Royal Car Crash

The couple’s use of a special Range Rover shows that their return is being supported at the highest level.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, depart after a visit to Himmah Hub, a community centre run by Nottingham charity Himmah, which supports people experiencing food poverty, in Nottingham, Britain, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Hannah McKay/REUTERS

By Tom Sykes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to have been granted access to special armored vehicles like those used by real royals, despite not being entitled to state-sponsored security.

As semi-detached members of the royal family, Harry and Meghan are not supposed to receive state-funded protection in the U.K., but they have been spotted using an SUV worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, with number plates that almost match the king’s.

Britain's King Charles III holds a glass of a specially produced Guyanese rum created in his honour as he speaks with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali during a State Reception at the State House in Georgetown on October 29, 2026. King Charles III is on an official visit to Guyana.
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Harry and Meghan’s vehicle has a number plate that differs from one of the king’s cars by just one letter. Both cars are believed to be technically owned by a division of manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover.

The revelation will fuel speculation that Harry is being given a duplicate version of royal security through the back door, and provided with vehicles funded under the same opaque terms, despite officials repeatedly stating he is not entitled to state-funded protection.

The car on the left is Harry’s car, arriving in Nottingham. The plate on the car on the right differs from the plate on the car on the left by a single letter.

The car on the left is Harry’s car, arriving in Nottingham. The plate on the car on the right differs from the plate on the car on the left by a single letter.

The Royalist

Rumors that powerful institutional forces have been secretly enabling Harry and Meghan’s gilded return to the UK have been widespread for weeks.

The registration plate of their Range Rover is almost identical to one that King Charles has been photographed in, except Harry’s ends in a “Y” while Charles’s Range Rover plate ends in an “A.”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 17: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meets volunteer first responders from Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, during a visit to Bondi Beach, on day four of the royal trip to Australia on April 17, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, played an integral role in protecting beachgoers and saving lives during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach on December 14. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)
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Prince William has been seen in vehicles with similar number plates, though not quite so strikingly sequential. Meghan has also used “Vehicle Y” on her own, for example when she met Malala Yousafzai for tea at Claridge’s in London.

Public records show that vehicles A and Y were delivered, brand new, to their current owner on Sept. 1, 2025—long before Harry’s return to Britain.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, Jan 18, 2026.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to attend a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk, near Balmoral, Jan 18, 2026.

Paul Campbell/PA Images via Getty Images

Given that ownership has not been transferred since the vehicle was first registered, the available evidence strongly suggests that Harry has not paid for the vehicle, because if a vehicle is leased by or loaned to a new individual, the name of the keeper must be registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (the U.K. equivalent of the DMV).

A source told The Royalist that the responsible entity for both cars is likely to be Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (JLRSVO), which undertakes the engineering and “up-armoring” of royal protection vehicles. These, The Royalist understands, are then loaned to London’s Metropolitan Police. It is unknown on what terms JLRSVO provides the vehicles to the police. However, the source told The Royalist that in a similar deal with another motor manufacturer, “no money changed hands.”

JLR did not respond to a request for comment.

Prince Harry, flanked by his bodyguard, gets out of his chauffeur-driven Range Rover to attend the 2026 WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on Sept. 21, 2026, in London, England.

Prince Harry, flanked by his bodyguard, gets out of his chauffeur-driven Range Rover to attend the 2026 WellChild Awards on Sept. 21, 2026, in London, England.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The source said that when a batch of vehicles is delivered to JLRSVO for up-armoring, they would be registered at that point. Intermediaries of this kind (including dealers) are typically given sequential number plates, suggesting that both Harry’s car and the king’s car were up-armored at the same time.

Although there are no photographs of the king being driven in the petrol hybrid Range Rover Sport that Harry is now using, a security source told The Royalist that it was “blatantly obvious that Harry’s team have access to the same kind of vehicles as the king and the Prince of Wales.”

Well-wishers wave at Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's car as they leave Epic Partners, a local charity dedicated to empowering positive change for children and young people in Nottingham on Oct. 15, 2026.

Well-wishers wave at Harry and Meghan’s car as they leave Epic Partners, a local charity dedicated to empowering positive change for young people in Nottingham, on Oct. 15, 2026.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The revelation that Harry is using a vehicle similar to those provided to his father and brother will renew suspicions that his return to the U.K. is being enabled at the highest levels of British institutional life, despite the fact that Harry is not supposed to have access to police bodyguards, state intelligence networks, or state security apparatus.

King Charles has long sought to dodge responsibility for bringing Harry back, but sources have repeatedly told The Royalist he “encouraged” the move, and he has certainly done nothing to discourage it. He has expressed no opinion about their relocation, beyond an ineffective letter sent on his behalf saying the couple were “private individuals,” which they immediately refuted, without any consequences.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but an official source told The Royalist that Harry’s vehicle was “nothing to do” with Buckingham Palace. This would mean Harry is driving around in a car registered to the same owner as the king’s car, without the king’s consent.

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, arrive for a State Banquet at Windsor Castlein in Great Britain on October 20, 2026.
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Both vehicles cost up to £140,000 ($187,000) new, while up-armoring the vehicles starts at about £100,000.

The king’s office declined to comment. Harry’s office did not respond to a request for comment, and neither did the Metropolitan Police or Jaguar Land Rover.

Want more royal gossip, scoops and scandal? Follow all Tom Sykes’ reporting at The Royalist on Substack or listen to The Royalist podcast on YouTube.

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Tom Sykes
Tom SykesEuropean Editor at Large

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