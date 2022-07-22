Prince Harry Secures Bid to Challenge U.K. Government on Security Arrangements
ROYAL VICTORY
Prince Harry has won the right to bring a legal challenge against the British government over his U.K. security arrangements. The Duke of Sussex is fighting against a decision prohibiting him from paying for police protection for himself and his family when visiting his homeland from California. His complaint hinged on an argument that the government committee that made the decision was not impartial in that the queen’s top aide, Sir Edward Young, was involved. Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said it had not been “appropriate” for any member of the royal household to have had a hand in the decision, particularly after the duke had been assured the committee was “independent.” The legal case also revealed what Harry described as “significant tensions” between himself and Sir Edward.