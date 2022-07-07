Prince Harry Reveals ‘Significant Tensions’ With Queen’s Top Aide Over Security Decision
Prince Harry says “significant tensions” between him and the queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young mean that Young shouldn’t have been involved in a critical decision on Harry’s security arrangements while in Britain. The U.K. government decided in 2020 that Harry and his family shouldn’t receive police protection while on British soil following the Duke of Sussex’s decision to step down as a senior royal. Shaheed Fatima, a lawyer representing Harry, told the High Court in London that it was not “appropriate” for Young or any other member of the royal household to have been involved in the decision after Harry was given assurances the government’s decision was “independent.” “There were significant tensions between [Harry] and Sir Edward Young,” she said. “That is quite a bold submission to make,” replied the judge, Mr Justice Swift.