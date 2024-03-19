Pro-Israel Influence Campaign Targeted Black Democratic Politicians
BOTS ABOUND
An online influence campaign of made-up news sites, and social media bots targeted Black American lawmakers’ content to advance Israel’s interests, according to Haaretz. In a report by Israeli watchdog Fake Reporter, investigators found that over 500 accounts boosted identical language from three fake online outlets publishing allegations of sexual violence and UNRWA involvement in the deadly Oct. 7 massacre in Israel. Fake avatars on social media shared pro-Israel content, invoking their made-up identities to credit their support of Israel. For example, one account claimed to be a “middle-aged African-American woman,” while another stressed the shared history of Jewish people and Black people in the civil rights movement. Fake Reporter found that the most popular topic for these accounts was Israeli claims that UNRWA employees had been involved in the Oct. 7 attack. The U.S. suspended all funding to the essential aid organization in Gaza. The report also found that the campaign primarily targeted Black Democratic politicians. Pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY),who has received over $141,000 from AIPAC, was the most targeted. Others targeted were Representatives Joe Neguse (D-CO), Hank Johnson (D-GA), Cori Bush (D-MO), and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.