Rep. Ritchie Torres, one of the most outspoken pro-Israel Democrats in Congress, said a doll set up in his Bronx office to represent baby Jesus was covered in red paint on Christmas Day by multiple “anti-Israel extremists.”

The Bronx Palestine Solidarity Committee claimed credit for the vandalism; the group shared photos of the doll covered in red paint and covered in bricks under a sign highlighting the death toll in Gaza.

Torres has emerged as one of Congress’ staunchest advocates for Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack, voicing his opposition to advocates’ calls for a ceasefire in the region.

“The escalation in intimidation and incitement against Members of Congress feels like it is heading in a dangerous direction,” Torres wrote, sharing images taken by the group behind the vandalism.

A sign reading “Bethlehem, where Jesus was born is in Palestine, 9,000+ kids in Gaza murdered by Israel with support from Richie Torres,” was affixed by the vandals above the display.

“I, for one, will not be intimidated,” Torres wrote in his post.

Earlier in the month Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said his Washington home was vandalized by activists calling for an end to the war.