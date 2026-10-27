STUMPED Protester Throws Trump’s Two Obsessions Back in His Face A heckler managed to silence the president by tackling two of his sore points.

A strident protester has silenced President Donald Trump with a heckle that tackled his two obsessions.

Trump, 80, was in Corinth, Mississippi, on Monday as part of his increasingly desperate campaign tour ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

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During his rally speech, Trump became fixated on clapping back at former President Barack Obama, who compared his gaudy gold makeover of the White House to a branch of the Cheesecake Factory.

Donald Trump dusted off the greatest hits at his latest rally. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Reeling out a ‘greatest hits’ of topics he has covered at most of his rallies, Trump was discussing how he has been bragging about creating jobs and then theatrically walking off stage as if it was all he needed to say.

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“I don’t have to stay up here any longer, and what I’ve been doing in the past is walking off the stage to the consternation... to the consternation of the people that protect us,” he said, stumbling over the prononciation of ‘consternation’.

He was attempting to explain that his fake early exits were causing his security grief, but a protester shouted so loudly it drowned Trump out.

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The heckler boomed, “Shove that ballroom up your fat a--!”—honing in on his fixations with his vanity construction project and the human rear end.

President Donald Trump was stopped in his tracks with a well-timed heckle. KENT NISHIMURA/AFP via Getty Images

Trump stopped his speech and replied, “Oh go home! Go home. Go home.”

He then dusted off another greatest hit, claiming that all the hecklers at his rallies are “paid protesters” earning $250 to interrupt proceedings.

“They ruin their lives because now they get booked,” Trump said. “Now they get booked. We don’t usually press it too hard, but isn’t that terrible?”

Social media blew up after the well-timed heckle, with one user posting, “Boy, if there was ever a good slogan for the midterms, it would be ‘take that ballroom and shove it up your fat a--’.”

Another suggested there was enough room to “shove the arch, helipad and the rose garden he desecrated up there as well…"

Monday’s rally saw Trump spend multiple minutes ranting about his vanity ballroom, which now has a price tag of around $600 million, half of which is expected to be funded by taxpayers.

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As well as letting the MAGA crowd know about the bulletproof glass and drone-proof roof in a ballroom they will never be allowed to visit, Trump moaned that the lengthy construction time will also mean, “I won’t get to use it.”

During the rally, Trump said of Obama, “Part of his speech was to say ‘Isn’t it terrible that Donald Trump spends a lot of his time... fixing up the White House?’ Isn’t that a nice thing to do? He said, ‘This isn’t a Cheesecake Factory’. Can you believe it?...he doesn’t like successful companies. But, you know, he was very critical about me.”

Donald Trump was clearly stung by Barack Obama’s mockery of his White House decor. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The heckler was the only time the ‘a’ word was mentioned, and this time not from Trump. He has mentioned Republican Sen. Jon Husted’s backside multiple times this month, and made an equal opportunity inclusion on Sunday by praising rapper Nicki Minaj’s rear end.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

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