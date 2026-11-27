Russia’s cultural capital has picked up the check for its bloodthirsty son.

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Vladimir Putin has been dealt a bitter blow by Ukraine in his hometown.

Russian military and energy infrastructure have become regular targets for Ukraine this year, sometimes hundreds of miles from their shared border.

Kyiv hit targets in Russia’s cultural capital, St. Petersburg, and in the Tula Oblast on Friday.

A damaged multi-story residential building was hit in the suspected drone strike in St. Petersburg. Stringer/REUTERS

St. Petersburg is located in the Leningrad Oblast in the northwest of the sprawling country, near the borders with Finland and Estonia.

Some 45 drones were shot down in the barrage on the city, according to the region’s governor, Alexander Drozdenko.

People in the town of Vsevolozhsk, east of the city, and in Kudrovo in the eastern suburbs reported hearing explosions, according to the Kyiv Post. Some reported smelling gunpowder.

Putin's hometown is the latest to be hit. ALEX PLAVEVSKI/via REUTERS

The Post also reported that explosions were heard across several regions of Russia’s former imperial capital, including Tsentralny, Petrogradsky, Vasileostrovsky, Primorsky and Vyborgsky.

Damage to a residential building was published by Ukrainian monitoring channel Supernova+.

Russian air defenses shot down four drones during the other attack, said Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev.

Burning oil infrastructure has become the norm. Stringer/REUTERS

“There are no casualties. According to preliminary information, no infrastructure damage has been recorded,” he wrote on Telegram.

Residents said they heard explosions near a thermal power plant in Yefremov, a town in the region, according to the independent Russian outlet Astra, as reported by The Post.

Residents told the outlet that their heating turned off afterward.

Russia is reported to have lost around 30 percent of its oil-processing capacity. Seen here, a facility in Novokuybyshevsk on Oct. 30. EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTIN/via REUTERS

Astra analyzed footage from the scene and said that, contrary to Milyaev’s claim, one drone may have hit the power station.

Russia claimed to have shot down 318 drones across a huge array of regions nationwide, including occupied Crimea. The peninsula’s symbolic Kerch Bridge to Russia was destroyed by Ukraine earlier this month.

Brutal fighting continues on the frontline. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

“Ukraine responds to every Russian strike absolutely justly,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement on X on Friday morning. “And I thank our Defense Forces of Ukraine for the accuracy of these responses.

“This week alone, we have achieved results in the Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Krasnodar, Rostov, Volgograd, Stavropol, Bryansk, Perm, and Tula regions, as well as in Bashkortostan and Tatarstan, and in the Black Sea. Russian oil facilities, enterprises involved in explosives production, and other facilities serving the war effort, military airfields, and aircraft – our long-range strikes reached them all.

The Kerch Bridge took a pounding in November. HANDOUT,STRINGER/UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE/AFP/A

“I thank all branches of Ukraine’s Defense and Security Forces that are imposing our kinetic sanctions on the aggressor.

“Russia has been offered numerous options for de-escalation and ending this war, yet it has chosen war anyway. Russia must end its war – it must choose peace. Thank you to everyone who stands with Ukraine!”