Russia is quietly admitting that it suffered a stunning blow from Ukraine.

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Part of Vladimir Putin’s prized Crimean Bridge has been quietly edited out of an official Russian government image after Ukrainian attacks destroyed a key section of it.

Russia’s Transport Ministry published travel instructions on its official Telegram channel alongside an image showing the bridge with just one arch. Previous updates, including one posted on November 19, had shown the full structure, including two arches.

Russia’s Transport Ministry showed that Crimean Bridge with just one arch. Telegram

A Telegram post from November 19 had shown the bridge with two arches. Telegram

The move comes after repeated Ukrainian drone and missile strikes damaged the structure, which Putin opened in 2018 as a symbol of Moscow’s control over Crimea.

Before the invasion, the Crimean Bridge was the only road link between Russia and Crimea, carrying tourists, supplies and military equipment.

Russia’s occupation of southern Ukraine in 2022 created an alternative 390-mile route through occupied territory, which has since become a key supply road for its forces.

But that has also exposed the route to more frequent Ukrainian strikes.

Ukraine launched a series of attacks on the bridge in November, causing one of its arches to collapse overnight on November 17. Russian authorities have played down the damage, with state media avoiding mention of the collapse.

For now, the bridge remains open to passenger trains, but Russian authorities have yet to announce when road traffic will resume.

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Independent experts believe repairs could be impossible while the war continues.

Meanwhile, the damage has left motorists facing dangerous 390-mile alternative journeys through occupied southern Ukraine, where drone attacks have made the main highway increasingly hazardous.

Drivers are warned to avoid traveling at night because when “you’re alone on the road, the air defense teams can’t see you and you can’t see the drone”.

They are also advised to carry medical equipment and spare fuel, and to watch for drones.

A split showing the damage to the bridge after the November attack. HANDOUT,STRINGER/UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE/AFP/A

Motorists are also advised to maintain a safe distance of up to 100 meters from other vehicles, use only designated stopping points, and avoid pulling in behind trucks.

“A truck isn’t cover, it’s a target,” a message posted on Telegram reads. “A fuel tanker especially.”

One online survival guide begins: “Unless it’s a matter of life and death, don’t go.”

Following the latest attacks on the bridge, Putin says Russia no longer intends to consider ceasefire proposals.

It comes as Russia faces mounting casualties in its grinding war against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this month that Russian forces were suffering more than 40,000 casualties—killed or seriously wounded—every month. Preliminary estimates suggested the figure could have exceeded 50,000 in October alone.

Drawing a stark comparison, Rutte said: “The U.S. in 14 years, in Vietnam, lost 56,000. Here in one month, Russia, dead or seriously wounded, 40,000.”