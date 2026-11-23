Ukraine has carried out one of its most successful naval strikes in five years of war.

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Vladimir Putin has suffered a humiliating blow after Ukrainian drones destroyed a $200 million Russian warship more than a thousand miles from the battlefield.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X that seven Ukrainian-made naval drones were deployed in the operation, striking the Russian Navy corvette Merkury in a dramatic attack in the Libyan port of Benghazi.

The vessel was commissioned after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and ranked as one of Russia’s newest warships.

The $200 million corvette sank in Benghazi port after being struck by drones. VANTOR/via REUTERS

The Merkury had reportedly docked in the Mediterranean port to refuel and resupply while making its way back to Russia. It was also believed to be escorting Russian military cargo.

A Ukrainian naval drone also struck a Russian cargo ship near the Libyan port. Volodymyr Zelenskiy via Telegram/via REUTERS

Several people were reportedly injured in the attack, although no fatalities were reported. A Ka-27 military helicopter aboard the corvette, worth around $10 million, was also destroyed, according to Zelensky.

Ukraine additionally claimed to have struck the Russian dry cargo vessel MV Angara, which the Ukrainian leader said Moscow had been using to transport weapons.

The operation, which took place approximately 1,500 miles from Ukraine’s front lines, ranks among Kyiv’s most striking naval operations of the near-five-year conflict.

Zelensky described Sunday’s assault as “exemplary.” LUDOVIC MARIN/via REUTERS

It also marks an escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war as Kyiv increasingly targets Russian vessels in the Black Sea and beyond, including waters close to NATO members Romania and Bulgaria.

The attack follows a suspected Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian vessel near Benghazi in March. Ukrainian forces are reportedly operating in western Libya under a covert arrangement backed by Western powers, with the country’s territory providing a potential staging ground for operations targeting Russian assets.

However, the latest assault has provoked anger in eastern Libya, where authorities in Benghazi condemned the use of the country’s territory and surrounding waters in the widening conflict.

Trump described Putin as his "friend" last week. Contributor/Getty Images

In a statement, the Libyan government warned: “The Libyan government will not allow Libyan ports, territory or territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or exporting international conflicts.”

It comes as Putin is facing mounting losses in the war. China Pool/Getty Images

Zelensky, meanwhile, appeared unapologetic about the operation, describing Sunday’s assault as “exemplary” and insisting that Ukrainian forces had achieved their objectives.

“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” he said.

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For Putin, the setback comes as Russia faces mounting casualties in its grinding war against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this month that Russian forces were suffering more than 40,000 casualties—killed or seriously wounded—every month. Preliminary estimates suggested the figure could have exceeded 50,000 in October alone.

Drawing a stark comparison, Rutte said: “The U.S. in 14 years, in Vietnam, lost 56,000. Here in one month, Russia, dead or seriously wounded, 40,000.”

Trump promised in his 2024 election campaign he would end the Russia-Ukraine war within “one day” of returning to the White House.