POOR TIMING Putin Hit by Fiery New Disaster Just Before Trump Meeting Ukraine had an unwelcome surprise for Vladimir Putin before his big meeting with President Donald Trump. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

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Vladimir Putin has been hit by a devastating surprise ahead of his trilateral meeting with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced Wednesday that Ukrainian forces launched a missile and drone strike on the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia with Crimea. Putin, 74, oversaw the construction of the $3.6 billion bridge after he illegally annexed the autonomous republic in 2014.

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Ukraine officials reported that the Kerch bridge was significantly damaged in the attack. SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

It was Ukraine’s third attack on the bridge in the last week. The previous attacks led to a partial collapse of a road span and damage to a rail link. Aksyonov said a damage assessment was underway, and that traffic was temporarily closed.

After the Russian military announced that they would conduct an investigation, Ukrainian forces took ownership of the attack.

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“The Crimean Bridge has been partially destroyed. Road traffic between temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia is cut off, and bridge debris has blocked the shipping channel,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in an online post. “With fewer routes, Russia’s logistics will be under much more strain, especially in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.”

Putin has often visited the Kerch Bridge as a show of force. SPUTNIK/Sputnik/via REUTERS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov provided a statement to The New York Times following Ukraine’s announcement.

“There is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than the previous one,” he wrote.

This development comes as the Russian autocrat prepares for a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Chinese peers on Thursday. Russian state media has made a strong-armed display of Putin ahead of the visit, offering a rare glimpse of the Russian “nuclear briefcase,” the Cheget, on Kremlin-controlled television.

The Head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, announced the attack in a Telegram message on Wednesday. Sergey Aksyonov/Telegram

The Kerch Bridge was built with the intention to cement Russian control over Crimea, while also providing Moscow with a reliable route for troops and supplies for its war effort in Ukraine. Putin drove across it in an apparent show of force following a 2022 truck bombing of the structure by Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly attacked the essential supply line. In 2022, a Ukrainian drone strike caused a road section to collapse. Two years later, the Security Service of Ukraine announced that an underwater structure supporting the bridge was blown up.

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In a social media post a day before the latest attacks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky detailed what weapons were used in a previous attack and urged Russian leadership to negotiate an end to the war.

“Today, it was Ukrainian-made weapons that hit the Crimean Bridge,” Zelensky said. “We responded to Russian strikes, and we will continue to respond. We cannot falter before the Russians. God willing, there will be de-escalation and the war will end.”

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