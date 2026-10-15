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LONG YEAR, VLADIMIR?

Putin Humiliated as He Suffers $200 Million Blow

The dictator’s year of woe continues.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, October 9, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Gavriil Grigorov/via REUTERS

By Harry Thompson

Vladimir Putin’s faltering armed forces have been dealt a heavy blow.

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a statement on Thursday that it had damaged or destroyed six Su-34M bombers in the Voronezh Oblast in western Russia.

It comes as Ukraine continues its blitz deep inside Russian territory. Attacks on vital logistical targets such as oil refineries and e-commerce warehouses have grabbed the most headlines, but Kyiv has also shifted pressure back onto Moscow by hitting several air bases.

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A combination image shows a satellite view of aircraft parked at an airfield in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Region, Russia, October 11, 2026 (top) and destruction at the airfield, where Ukraine's navy said it had destroyed six Russian Su-34M military aircraft in an overnight strike in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Region, Russia, October 15, 2026 (bottom). Pleiades Neo © Airbus DS 2026/Pleiades © CNES 2026, Distribution Airbus DS/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

A before-and-after of the airfield. The top image shows it on Sunday and the bottom shows it on Thursday.

Pleiades Neo/Pleiades © CNES 20/via REUTERS

“On the night of October 15, the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation with the Neptune missile system,” the Ukrainian Navy said in a statement.

“As a result of the strike, six Su-34M bombers were hit. Technical equipment for providing flights of aviation was also hit, repeated detonations and a fire on the territory of the airfield were recorded,” it added, before noting that it was still seeking clarification on the extent of the damage.

The Sukhoi Su-34 jet fighter-bomber of Russian Air Force performs its demonstration flight at MAKS-2015 airshow near Zhukovsky, Moscow Region, Russia. (Photo by: aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Each jet costs tens of millions of dollars.

aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group via Getty

“Su-34M are capable of carrying several guided and explosive aviation bombs at the same time, missiles of various types, and are one of the key means of Russian aviation for striking guided aviation bombs at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and frontline settlements.”

Known as a “Fullback” by NATO and a “Platypus” by the Russian military, they are most comparable to an F-15 Strike Eagle. Open-source military intelligence platform GlobalMilitary.net estimates that each Su-34M is worth about $36 million on average. That means Ukraine’s Thursday morning strike set the Kremlin back roughly $216 million.

A satellite image shows destruction at an airfield, where Ukraine's navy said it had destroyed six Russian Su-34M military aircraft in an overnight strike in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Region, Russia, on October 15, 2026. Pleiades Neo © Airbus DS 2026/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT

Satellite imagery gathered appears to show the extent of the destruction.

Pleiades Neo © Airbus DS 2026/via REUTERS

“Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck an airfield in the Voronezh region,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X on Thursday, confirming the strike. “Four Su-34 aircraft were destroyed and two more Su-34s were hit. The Russians used them to terrorize our people. These very warplanes were ready to launch new attacks on Ukraine and were loaded with aerial bombs.

It comes at a vital time. In early October, Russian state-owned defense conglomerate Rostec said it had delivered a new batch of the medium-range bomber.

In its statement announcing the delivery, Rostec added at the end that “New batches of Su-34s are already in production.”

ВМС ЗС України/The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claimed it had taken out half a dozen of the bombers.

ВМС ЗС України/The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

NOVOSIBIRSK, RUSSIA - MARCH 6: Men work on a Sukhoi SU-34, NATO, Fullback jet fighter-bomber as Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association on March 6, 2013 in Novosibirsk, Russia. Putin is on a two day visit to Siberia. (Photo by Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images)

Russia said it had just delivered a new batch of the bombers.

Sasha Mordovets/Getty Images

“The destruction of enemy Su-34M significantly weakens the enemy’s aviation potential and reduces the intensity of the use of tactical aviation in the relevant areas of the front,” Ukraine’s Navy added in its statement.

It is just the latest chapter in what has been a brutal year for Putin’s home front.

UNSPECIFIED - JULY 24: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A screen grab taken from a video released by Russian Defense Ministry shows SU-34 fighter jet of Russian Air Force dropping unguided FAB-500 bombs on Ukrainian positions on July 24, 2024. (Photo by Russian Ministry of Defense/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has used SU-34s to hit Ukrainian targets during the war.

Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE / HANDOUT

Kyiv has stunned observers with its capacity for deep strikes far behind the frontline, in part due to the rapid development of its world-leading drone industry.

Thursday’s strike was also carried out by Ukrainian weapons, namely a Neptune missile, a subsonic cruise missile designed in Kyiv.

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It comes as President Donald Trump’s so-called energy ceasefire crumbles.

The U.S. president bragged he had gotten both sides to leave one another’s energy infrastructure out of the fight, but Putin thumbed his nose at him almost immediately afterward, striking energy facilities in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

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Harry Thompson
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