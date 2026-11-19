Putin Says He Didn’t Start War 4 Years After Starting War
Putin is desperately trying to dodge blame for invading Ukraine.
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Vladimir Putin has tried to shift the blame onto Ukraine for the war he launched four years ago.
Speaking in Shenzhen, China, in the wake of his meeting with presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Putin pushed grievance narratives seeking to portray Russia as the victim of Ukrainian aggression.
“We did not start the war, and, in fact, we have never started any war. We are only trying to end it,” Putin said.
Putin claimed that the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, where Ukrainians ousted the pro-Russian government, was to blame.
“It was the Kyiv regime that started the war in southeastern Ukraine. Russia spent eight years trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, and throughout all those years, Kyiv was conducting military operations,” Putin said.
In fact, Russia was the aggressor in 2014, illegally seizing Crimea and backing armed militias in east Ukraine after the uprising. Then in 2022, the Russian military launched a full-scale invasion, which the Kremlin expected to result in a fast victory but has stalled into a bloody stalemate amid fierce Ukrainian resistance.
The conflict has killed nearly half a million Russians for only limited territorial gains. Putin is under increasing pressure as the war spikes domestic inflation and fuel prices.
At the summit, Trump pushed for a ceasefire. He pledged to swiftly end the war after his 2024 election win.
After meeting with Trump, Putin has tried to dodge blame and buy time.
Western intelligence officials told The New York Times that Putin is likely playing stalling tactics, continuing to push for sweeping territorial control of Ukraine and to escalate brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure while claiming to be the aggrieved party diplomatically.
At the conference, Putin flatly rejected any proposed ceasefire, citing Ukraine’s audacious strike on the Crimean Bridge as justification.
Despite Putin’s refusal to countenance ending the war in Ukraine, Trump lavished praise on the Russian leader at the summit, calling him “my friend” when he warmly greeted him ahead of Thursday’s discussions.
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