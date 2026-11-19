RUSSIAN TO CONCLUSIONS Putin Says He Didn’t Start War 4 Years After Starting War Putin is desperately trying to dodge blame for invading Ukraine.

Get the Beast Digest newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Vladimir Putin has tried to shift the blame onto Ukraine for the war he launched four years ago.

Speaking in Shenzhen, China, in the wake of his meeting with presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, Putin pushed grievance narratives seeking to portray Russia as the victim of Ukrainian aggression.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We did not start the war, and, in fact, we have never started any war. We are only trying to end it,” Putin said.

The aftermath of a Russian strike on a civilian shelter in Komyshuvakha in Ukraine in November. Stringer/Reuters

Putin claimed that the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, where Ukrainians ousted the pro-Russian government, was to blame.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was the Kyiv regime that started the war in southeastern Ukraine. Russia spent eight years trying to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, and throughout all those years, Kyiv was conducting military operations,” Putin said.

In fact, Russia was the aggressor in 2014, illegally seizing Crimea and backing armed militias in east Ukraine after the uprising. Then in 2022, the Russian military launched a full-scale invasion, which the Kremlin expected to result in a fast victory but has stalled into a bloody stalemate amid fierce Ukrainian resistance.

The conflict has killed nearly half a million Russians for only limited territorial gains. Putin is under increasing pressure as the war spikes domestic inflation and fuel prices.

Play Video

At the summit, Trump pushed for a ceasefire. He pledged to swiftly end the war after his 2024 election win.

After meeting with Trump, Putin has tried to dodge blame and buy time.

Western intelligence officials told The New York Times that Putin is likely playing stalling tactics, continuing to push for sweeping territorial control of Ukraine and to escalate brutal attacks on civilian infrastructure while claiming to be the aggrieved party diplomatically.

At the conference, Putin flatly rejected any proposed ceasefire, citing Ukraine’s audacious strike on the Crimean Bridge as justification.

Despite Putin’s refusal to countenance ending the war in Ukraine, Trump lavished praise on the Russian leader at the summit, calling him “my friend” when he warmly greeted him ahead of Thursday’s discussions.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register