SCAREDY VLAD Putin’s Paranoia Leaves Crown Jewel Brutally Exposed Blame for the attack is being laid squarely on the president himself. Sergei Savostyanov/via REUTERS

Get the Beast Digest newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Putin’s growing paranoia about being assassinated contributed to the destruction of his pride-and-joy Crimea bridge, his former speechwriter has claimed.

The 12-mile Kerch Bridge, which Putin had built after his illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea in 2014, was partially destroyed by Kyiv’s drones and cruise missiles earlier this week after Russian defenses failed to intercept them. It was struck again in another attack on Thursday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crossing—the longest in Europe—was until now seen as a symbol of Putin’s strength, making the successful attacks all the more humiliating for the 74-year-old.

Ukraine said it spent a month carrying out the operation. SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

The strike has also raised questions about why Russia was unable to defend the crossing, given that it has weathered months of Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries, AI data centers, and warehouses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin’s former speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov, who fled Russia after rebelling against his old boss and is now on the Kremlin’s wanted list, said blame for the attack was being laid squarely on the president himself.

OSINT analysis earlier this month found that 16 new air defense towers equipped with Pantsir-S1 systems—taking the total to 50—were installed within 31 miles of Putin’s forest palace in Valdai, 220 miles northeast of Moscow in the Novgorod region. Meanwhile, the Kerch Bridge appears to have been left exposed.

More than 50 air defense towers surround Putin's residence in Valdai. Google Maps

Alina Kabaeva, Putin’s 43-year-old rumored lover, mother of two of his sons, and retired gymnast, spends much of her time at the Valdai residence, Radio Liberty reported.

Many Russians “blame Putin for weakening the air defense systems by fortifying his own residences,” Gallyamov told the Daily Beast.

The supposed strongman spends much of his time holed up in bunkers, according to reports, including at his Black Sea retreat in Sochi, where he can reside for weeks at a time while his press service releases pre-recorded videos that give the impression he is still working at the Kremlin.

Putin's rumored lover, Alina Kabaeva, lives at his Valdai complex. They are pictured together in 2004. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / Reuters

His isolation deepened after the U.S. captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in January, the Financial Times reported, and he only made two official trips, to his hometown of St. Petersburg, in the four months that followed.

Putin is yet to comment publicly on the bridge attack.

“Putin had time to comment, but he chose not to blame Musk and NATO for the destruction of the Crimea bridge, because he couldn’t afford losing Trump, when his economy was broken,” Gallyamov said.

One of the air defense towers built near Putin's Valdai residence, as seen in open-source satellite imagery. Mark Krutov/X

“Trump has no idea how badly Putin is humiliated right now. At home in Russia, the blown-up Crimea bridge is much worse news for Putin than Ukraine hitting more than half of Russia’s largest oil refineries, because he is the father of the Crimea Spring and the bridge is its symbol,” he said, referring to the Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014.

The day before the attack, Kyiv complained about speed restrictions on Elon Musk’s Starshield communication system, which Ukraine uses to defend against Russian drones and guide its own UAV attacks. Washington, D.C., was quiet; neither the U.S. Department of Defense nor SpaceX explained what was going on. When asked how it managed to pull off the strike, Kyiv responded: “Let it be our little secret.”

In response, Putin’s war hawks have called for a full-blown conflict with NATO. The Kremlin’s top propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, said on his talk show on state-owned TV: “Last night the countries of NATO launched a direct aggression against us, violating all the taboos that held in the last five years.” The bridge has been hit in previous strikes in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

Play Video

Solovyov continued in a grave voice: “We understand perfectly well where they will target, what is the target, we should think in advance, it means we should go underground, we should go underwater, we should think systematically.”

Putin met President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping for trilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit, where they were expected to discuss Ukraine, among other issues.

However, after a 90-minute discussion, they released a four-point statement “on peace” that did not mention Ukraine.

Trump whispers compliments to Russia's Vladimir Putin at the trilateral summit in China. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

Gallyamov said any attempts to negotiate peace in Ukraine were likely to fail.

“Every time Putin is on a high, he misses his chance to end the war. When Trump tells him to freeze the front along the existing frontline, he rushes to take over the entire Donbas but achieves no success,” he told the Daily Beast.

“Right now, Putin is at his lowest, weakest point, so he cannot agree to peace. International diplomacy should lean in because when he gets home, he might retaliate, send a drone attack on a NATO state, not because he can afford a war with NATO, he cannot; but because he is humiliated and hysterical and needs to restore his reputation, somehow.”

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register