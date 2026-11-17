RIGHT WHERE IT HURTS Putin’s Crown Jewel Crumbles in Utter Humiliation The huge structure is a symbol of Moscow’s control over a part of Ukraine. Sergei Bulkin/via REUTERS

Ukraine has partially destroyed Vladimir Putin’s bridge connecting Russia to Crimea.

The 74-year-old autocrat built the Kerch Bridge, connecting Russia to the illegally annexed territory, to consolidate his claim over the peninsula after invading in 2014.

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It was the second day in a row that Kyiv hit the 12-mile, $3.7 billion bridge, with Tuesday’s strike causing a significant section to collapse into the Kerch Strait below.

Before-and-after shots of the bridge. HANDOUT,STRINGER/UKRAINIAN SECURITY SERVICE/AFP/A

It comes as Russian strikes continue to batter Ukrainian infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the attack.

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“We are... reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began,” he said in a Telegram statement.

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Initial reports suggest that the car bridge has collapsed, although severe disruption has also occurred on the parallel train bridge. Unverified footage appears to show drones striking the structure. A separate video appeared to show part of it collapsing into the water.

Ukraine said it spent a month carrying out the operation. SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE/via REUTERS

The Security Service of Ukraine said it had successfully carried out a multi-stage operation, the Kyiv Post reported.

“As a result of the strikes, one of the metal arches and the road span beneath it were completely destroyed. The railway section of the bridge also sustained preliminary damage,” it said.

The service said it took a month to carry out the operation, systematically disabling air defenses, liaising with other elements of Ukraine’s defense apparatus, and ultimately orchestrating the devastating blow.

Ukraine said that the road section had collapsed. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Ze/via REUTERS

“The SBU’s Alpha special forces fired “Palyanytsya” drone missiles at the road part of the Crimean Bridge, after which it collapsed into the water,” it said.

“For years, the Russians have convinced the whole world that the Crimean Bridge is one of the most protected objects on the planet. Today, parts of it lie on the seabed.”

It added: “It is not just the bridge that has fallen; the myth of Russia’s ‘greatness’ has been shaken once again. By conducting unique special operations, the Security Service makes the impossible possible and systematically brings a just peace for Ukraine closer.”

Putin is aware of the strike, his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. He added that the bridge would be built back stronger than before, the Moscow Times reported.

The bridge as seen in 2023. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

Kremlin-appointed Republic of Crimea boss Sergei Aksyonov said traffic has been suspended after Tuesday’s hit.

The previous day, after the initial strikes, he temporarily suspended movement across the bridge but planned to have it reopened by midday.

In that incident, Russian monitoring news outlet Meduza said one of the bridge’s arches had taken a direct hit.

The bridge features a rail and road section. 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/via REUTERS

“Today, everyone can see the consequences for the primary military supply route from Russian territory to our Ukrainian Crimea,” Zelensky said in his Telegram statement. “This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation that has been underway for several weeks – an operation developed and coordinated by the SBU in conjunction with the General Staff.”

“We are restoring our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began. Ukraine’s defensive capability is and will remain high, and we will never leave terror against our cities and our people unanswered.”

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It was part of a wider set of strikes carried out by Kyiv, with Russia’s Defense Ministry claiming its forces intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian drones.

Sergei Sobyanin, the Moscow Mayor, said roughly 600 drones had been aimed at the region around the capital.

It’s not the first time the bridge has been hit, with a truck bomb exploding on it in 2022 and naval drones striking it the following year.

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