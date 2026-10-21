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VLAD TO WORSE

Putin Suffers $36 Million Fireball Humiliation

Vladimir Putin’s high-tech air fleet keeps plunging into flames.

By Leigh Kimmins

Vladimir Putin’s war machine has suffered another jaw-dropping embarrassment after a $36 million fighter jet burst into a fireball and crashed.

The military disaster unfolded in Russia’s westernmost Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad, where a two-seat Su-30SM warplane spiraled out of control during what Moscow claimed was a routine, unarmed training flight.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Caspian Environmental Summit in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, October 9, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.
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Russia’s Ministry of Defense scrambled to save face, quickly confirming the mid-air failure and insisting the two crew members ejected safely into an uninhabited area without any threat to their lives.

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The explosion was seen from a nearby cemetery.

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Footage circulating on military tracker channels on Telegram, including the equipment-loss monitor Exilenova+, captured the multi-million-dollar jet’s dramatic final moments as it tore across the sky before slamming down near a local graveyard.

The crash is the latest blow to a Russian air force already staggering under astronomical losses, technical breakdowns, and relentless precision strikes.

Last week, Ukrainian forces launched a devastating overnight assault using homegrown “Neptune” subsonic cruise missiles, battering the vital Borisoglebsk military airfield located in Russia’s western Voronezh region.

That single, surgical strike targeted six advanced Su-34M bomber jets—known within NATO circles as “Fullbacks” and nicknamed “Platypuses” by Russian aircrews.

People look at a Su-30SM fighter aircraft during the closing day of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2021 in a Moscow suburb, Russia, on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Bai Xueqi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

An Su-30SM fighter aircraft.

Xinhua News Agency/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima

With open-source intelligence estimating each medium-range strike aircraft at roughly $36 million, Kyiv’s missile barrage wiped out or heavily damaged an estimated $216 million worth of prized Kremlin hardware in one fell swoop.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went on social media to celebrate the hit, confirming that four of the deadly bombers were completely annihilated while two others were left severely battered.

Zelensky noted that the heavy-hitting aircraft were sitting loaded with aerial bombs, fully prepped to launch devastating new raids on frontline Ukrainian settlements before the Neptune missiles hit.

The massive airfield carnage dealt an immediate setback to state-owned defense giant Rostec, which had just bragged weeks earlier about rolling out a fresh batch of the heavy bombers to replenish depleted Russian ranks.

President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin last August.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Ukraine’s Naval Forces declared that burning through Russia’s Su-34 fleet drastically degrades the Kremlin’s air support and reduces tactical bombing raids across active front lines.

The military setbacks undermine former President Donald Trump’s attempts to brag about brokering a seamless “energy ceasefire” between the warring nations.

Trump repeatedly insisted his negotiation skills had persuaded both sides to back off critical infrastructure, only for Putin to immediately thumb his nose at the agreement by hammering vital power grids in Kyiv and Kharkiv.

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Leigh Kimmins
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