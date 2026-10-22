 Skip to main content
MEAT GRINDER

Putin Suffers Record-Breaking Battlefield Humiliation

Russia is hitting new unwanted highs as the Ukraine conflict drags on.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been humiliated after Ukrainian drones hit 'Russia's Google'.

Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev, REUTERS

By Ewan Palmer

Vladimir Putin has been rocked as reports reveal Russia lost more troops in a single day this week than any other period in his nearly five-year war with Ukraine.

At least 2,250 Russian military personnel were killed or seriously injured on the front line between October 21 and 22, according to figures published by Ukraine’s General Staff.

GettyImages-1239936048_y8jgl4

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte estimates that between 20,000 and 25,000 Russian troops are dying each month in Ukraine.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV

Those deaths surpassed the previous record of 2,200 Russian deaths, set on Dec. 19, 2024, as well as the record for the highest number of casualties in a 24-hour period, set on Oct. 16, by at least 150 troops, the Kyiv Post has reported.

A Ukrainian military blogger attributed the eye-popping casualty figure to Ukraine intensifying its drone strikes.

Plumes of smoke rise from fires (right) at an oil refinery following what the authorities say is a Ukrainian drone strike in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, September, 20, 2026.

Ukraine has spent months pummeling Russia’s oil refineries with drone strikes.

Stringer/Reuters

“Ukrainians are doing everything possible to preserve the life of every service member and civilian,” Ukraine’s General Staff posted on its X account on Thursday. “In Russia, however, a soldier is merely a resource—one that is not spared and is simply sent to be destroyed.”

Russia has not disclosed official casualty figures stemming from its invasion of Ukraine, which it launched in February 2022.

jared kushner steve witkoff
TAG TEAM

Trump Goons’ Secret Scolding of Ukrainian Leader Exposed

Vic Verbalaitis

In January, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte estimated that between 20,000 and 25,000 Russian troops are dying each month in the conflict.

Ukraine’s General Staff estimates that the Russian army has lost more than 1.5 million troops since the war began. These figures are Ukrainian military estimates and have not been independently verified.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Trump urged Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to reach a deal with Putin, warning that Russia has an “unlimited” supply of people it could enlist in the war.

Trump and Putin

Relations between Trump and Putin have warmed over the past few weeks as the president announces several decisions that benefit Russia.

Contributor/Getty Images

“Zelensky has to want to settle this war, and if he doesn’t, I think it’s going to be a very bad thing,” Trump said.

The 80-year-old president is desperate to broker peace. During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump frequently claimed he would end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine within “one day” of returning to the White House in January 2025.

There are fears that Trump could try to end the war by appeasing Putin, rather than support Zelensky’s efforts to fend off the invasion.

Play Video

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy, sucked up to Putin on Wednesday and praised him as a “humanitarian” during a meeting with the Russian leader in St. Petersburg.

“You talk so much about my president, President Trump, being a humanitarian,” he said. “You are a humanitarian also, sir, and I salute that, I commend you, and I thank you again.”

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Ewan Palmer
Ewan PalmerReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW