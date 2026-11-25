Only Russian government data can be trusted, says Russian government that hasn’t released data for four years.

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Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece has begged Russians to ignore a nasty report about his country’s war casualties.

Independent Russian publication Meduza, along with several other outlets, reported on Monday that up to 720,000 Russian troops have died in the war.

Responding to the numbers, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that “The only one who can release casualty figures is the Russian Ministry of Defense. I propose disregarding any other data.”

Peskov addressed reports claiming that almost three-quarters of a million of his countrymen could have been killed in a war in a foreign land. Anastasia Barashkova/REUTERS

Publication of the numbers came after Belarusian opposition-affiliated hacking group Cyber Partisans of Belarus and Ukrainian cyber collective Silent Crow accessed around 11 million Russian death certificates.

The same data was analyzed by The Guardian, which reported a lower tally of 460,000 people whose deaths have been connected to the war.

Russia has given an updated death toll since 2022. Even then, it was deemed conservative. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/via REUTERS

The discrepancy between the British and Russian newspaper’s estimates comes from the latter including people who are missing, The Straits Times reported. In other words, it provides a ceiling, including those who are likely dead but have not yet been registered as deceased.

For that hefty cost, Russia has captured just 1.5 percent of Ukraine since early 2023.

The Kremlin says only its numbers should be counted. Pool/Getty Images

Accurate death toll numbers are always hard to come by during wars. Chaotic conditions not only prevent accurate counting, but factions often seek to obfuscate their numbers as part of their propaganda campaigns.

Despite Peskov’s words, Russia hasn’t offered an update on how many of its troops have died since September 2022, just seven months into the war. At that time, it said it had lost 5,937 men. Even then, that was considered conservative.

Ukraine has mounted a robust defense. Anatolii Stepanov/REUTERS

The Guardian’s analysis revealed that the war became the leading cause of death amongst Russian men under the age of 65.

Meanwhile, the data suggests a disproportionate number of dead compared to wounded. Normally, only one in three casualties die in war, but in this fight, the numbers suggest things for Russia have been the other way around.

The war has become a meat grinder. Stringer/REUTERS

“This tells you something about this war and the way that it’s fought,” Russia expert Janis Kluge of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs told the Guardian.

“There was always sort of an unknown X factor: how many Russian deaths are we missing? And that turned out to be much, much more,” he added.

The war has become a bloody stalemate. UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/via REUTERS

He felt that this posed a major issue to the Russian war machine’s ability to recruit troops.

“If we compare the death data with Russia’s official recruitment rates, it becomes clear that Russia’s military has a manpower problem,” he said.

“The absolutely horrible losses combined with slower recruitment rates apparently forced Russia to slow down its attacks in 2026 already.”