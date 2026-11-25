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Rachel Maddow has called out President Donald Trump for boosting a glowing video about himself narrated by an AI version of her voice.

Trump shared on Truth Social an AI-generated copy of her voice delivering a made-up news story about how much Chinese people adore him and their own leader, Xi Jinping. She called it “fake AI slop.”

“I’ll tell you, this is going to sound uncannily like me doing a segment on this show, but it is not me. It is fake. It is totally AI-generated,” she warned before playing a few seconds of it. “That is not me, and that video is about something I have never talked about and would never talk about.”

Maddow railed against the fake video. MS NOW

The video stitches together clips from Trump’s trip to China, with what appears to be an AI dubbing over the top. “Just watch this, the media will never show you this,” the voiceover begins. It later asks, “Guess who lives in Shenzhen?” and answers, “Chinese people. And they love Trump!”

Trump posted it alongside another user’s caption, “Here’s what really happened in China! The fake news will never show you this clip!”

Maddow said she has dealt with a “weird” flood of this stuff lately. “For whatever reason, there is a ton of AI slop out there that is fake me—fake Rachel Maddow videos and photos and news stories. And you might think it’s flattering. It is not at all flattering. It is gross, and I spend a good deal of effort trying to get these things taken down whenever I find them,” she said.

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She wondered aloud why the president, who has embraced AI slop, would share this one, which she said had “no domestic American valence at all.”

“It’s all about how much the Chinese people love Trump and how much the Chinese people love their own strongman authoritarian leader,” she said.

“Donald Trump, who claims to be such a China hawk, so tough on China, he loved this video so much he posted it to his own account—a fake AI slop video narrated by a fake Rachel Maddow, of all people,” she continued.

Maddow said her team does “whatever we can to try to get them taken down, and the responsible social media companies usually will take them down.”

Truth Social/Donald Trump

TikTok pulled the profile of the user who posted the video after her team flagged it, she said. The account had previously shared dozens of AI-generated videos narrated by “fake me.”

Still, she said, there was at least one place the video was still up, “on President Donald Trump’s social media site.”

Her team asked the White House why Trump shared it. “We’ll let you know if we hear anything back,” Maddow said.

The Daily Beast contacted the White House about the video but did not hear back.