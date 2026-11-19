SO LONG BO! Racist MAGA Loser Melts Down After Country Club Humiliation Other members were even worse than him, he told the club’s board. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

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A far-right fanatic has melted down after being booted from his swanky Texas country club following a humiliating election defeat.

Bo French published a six-page explanation via X, which he said he read to the board at a River Crest Country Club meeting. Its nine members voted to remove him “for reasons relating to the reputation and general welfare of the Club,” Politico revealed. A letter to French said that his removal followed “further consideration of your conduct and hearing your side.”

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Bo French has lashed out at his former country club for evicting him. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

French had previously campaigned to be the next Texas Railroad Commissioner but crashed and burned after both Democrats and Republicans said his anti-immigration comments went way too far.

The move comes after an X post by French fuelled controversy for an overtly racist caption criticizing the University of Texas for admitting so many students of Indian and Hispanic heritage. The post has not been deleted.

French posted about the diversity at UT being 'far worse than anyone imagined.' Bo French/X

“I heard UT graduation this year looked like this. I didn’t believe it. The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined,” he wrote.

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Texas is home to one of the largest Indian-American populations in the country.

Defending the comments, French posted: “There is a cost to fighting for what is right.”

“It’s not racist to point out that we should be favoring Texans over foreigners.”

Despite his six-page appeal which he read to the board French was evicted from the club. Daniel Cole/REUTERS

The Fort Worth club requires members to pay a $75,000 initiation fee in addition to monthly dues of $800. Prior to his removal, French tried to save his spot.

“I have been a member here for 30 years. Longer than I think all of you,” he declared in his speech, which was posted to X. “Both of my brothers are members. My mother is a member. My family has been members of this club since it opened 115 years ago. I love this club. My kids love this club.”

He railed against his ”political opponents” and spent a great deal of time on what he called the “increasingly hostile Muslim population” in America.

“I have hundreds, if not thousands, of posts discussing the threat of Islam to America,” he said.

He went on to explain that in one of his X posts about the “obvious Jihadist” mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, he got into a back-and-forth with a “moron” in the comments.

French was the Republican candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner in 2026, a race he lost handily. Joel Angel Juarez/REUTERS

This led to a reporter picking up his comments and running a report on French, labeling him antisemitic–which the failed politician firmly denied.

“In politics one has enemies, and I have many,” he said.

Along with “leftists in the media who cheer on communism,” another one of these enemies turned out to be the Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

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“Someone sent him that article... and he saw an opportunity to make me, a lowly GOP county activist, go away.”

Still not finished, French continued his tirade over another four pages about how an X post by the Lieutenant Governor calling for his resignation set off a domino effect which ultimately led to the meeting he was in with the country club.

The River Crest Country Club's board voted to evict French for his racist tweets. Google Maps

“I have witnessed many members saying very racist things to minority members... I am just curious, have you asked any of those members to resign?”

French insists it's all a conspiracy whipped up by his political enemies. Shafkat Anowar/Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images

In his final remarks, French asked the board to consider his “honesty and character,” but it was all to no avail, as they agreed to kick him out shortly after.

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