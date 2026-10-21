DONALD’S ‘DISASTER’ Raging Trump’s Months-Long ‘Foul Mood’ Revealed An influential MAGA insider says the president’s growing frustration is affecting his judgment. exclusive Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty

Exhausted President Donald Trump has been in a “foul mood” for months as everything around him turns into a total “disaster,” a MAGA insider has revealed.

The 80-year-old’s administration has been beset by a series of scandals in the past two weeks alone, including being forced to fire his ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfolye, for alleged financial misconduct, launching a White House probe into a distasteful feud between his MAGA allies Ric Grenell and Alina Habba, and dismissing White House press secretary Katie Zacharia within days of hiring her.

The looming specter of the midterms—less than two weeks away—has only served to shorten Trump’s fuse, with the president said to be increasingly frustrated by “juvenile mistakes.”

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“He’s also just been in a s--tty mood lately,” the prominent MAGA figure with close connections to the Trump administration told PunchUp. “It’s just one damn thing after another.

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“Whether it’s the KG [Kimberly Guilfoyle] stuff, whether it’s the Rick Grenell and Alina Habba stuff, whether it’s Katie Zacharia, nothing is working the way it’s supposed to right now.

Trump fired Kimberly Guilfoyle last week. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

“Everybody goes through seasons in life where nothing is easy. That’s just part of life. Sometimes you go through times where every single little thing is a f---ing disaster. We’ve all been there.

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“I think it’s just put him in a foul mood. It’s put everybody else in a foul mood, too.”

The assessment comes a day after the Daily Beast reported how another devoted Trump supporter, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell, admitted the president appeared exhausted after a punishing schedule of campaign rallies.

“He looked about as tired as I’ve seen him,” Lindell said. “I don’t wanna say the word down,” he added, saying that the relentless campaign schedule looked to be taking its toll.

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Trump’s treatment of Zacharia is a prime example of what the insider described as a worrisome decline in his patience. The 41-year-old was fired after just five days following a disastrous debut at the White House lectern and questions about her legal qualifications.

The source criticized Trump’s decision to thrust the inexperienced spokeswoman into the limelight before she was ready. “It kinda set her up for failure,” the insider told the Daily Beast’s sister Substack, adding that Trump’s subsequent public suggestion that she reconsider the role compounded her embarrassment.

Trump's pick for White House press secretary, Katie Zacharia, lasted just five days. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I think that’s showing he’s got a shortness right now that he hasn’t had before. This term, I think he’s had far more patience with this stuff, and that served him well. Some of the lack of patience may very well be because there’s no time for juvenile mistakes right now. We’re a couple of weeks away from the midterms.”

On Saturday, Reuters reported that the president had been blaming senior aides for the Republicans’ deteriorating election prospects, including questioning campaign spending and strategic decisions.

And as the administration lurches from crisis to crisis, numerous reports suggest he is seeking to replace his influential chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

The president’s predicament has worsened with each increasingly disastrous poll. A Reuters/Ipsos survey published Monday put Trump’s approval rating at just 31 percent, his lowest of his presidency, with Democrats enjoying a 12-point advantage over Republicans among registered voters. The GOP is facing the prospect of losing control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump is still dealing with a major fallout between his MAGA allies, Alina Habba and Ric Grenell. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The insider told PunchUp that even those within MAGA struggled to predict the result. “We can get completely wiped out, and it wouldn’t shock me, and we could hold both houses, and it wouldn’t shock me.”

The source also conceded that Trump’s deeply unpopular war with Iran had damaged his political standing. “I think most people would say Iran is a mistake now,” the insider told the outlet.

Yet despite gathering dark clouds, the longtime MAGA figure warned against writing off Trump and his political movement. The source rated the current crisis around “six or seven” out of ten. “Our obituary has been written so many times,” they added.

The source claimed that a Democratic landslide could even benefit Trump by letting him blame Congress for blocking his agenda, PunchUp reports.

Asked whether Trump would accept a Democratic takeover of Congress peacefully, the insider dismissed suggestions that the president might try to stymie the transfer of power.

Instead, the insider predicted that Trump could exploit congressional gridlock to strengthen the Republican Party’s position ahead of the 2028 presidential election, drawing comparisons with Bill Clinton’s comeback after the 1994 midterm Republican landslide.

“I think Democrats have to, to a certain extent, be careful what they ask for. They just might get it.”

When contacted for comment, White House spokesman Davis Ingle did not address any of the claims in this article and instead insulted the Daily Beast’s reporters.

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