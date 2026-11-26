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A Republican election guru has delivered a damning verdict on President Donald Trump.

The man behind George Bush’s 2000 and 2004 election victories, Karl Rove, has written a scathing column in the Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal.

In it, he pondered the Republican Party’s post-MAGA future and whether it can win back the votes it lost in its disastrous midterm outing.

Rove writes regularly for the Journal. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for The Atlantic

“Can Republicans win these voters back?” he asked. “Mr. Trump can’t. In the months before the midterms, he was omnipresent. He barnstormed the country, hogged the news, dominated social media, yet many Republicans and former Trump enthusiasts sat out the midterms. If he couldn’t get them in November, he won’t get them re-engaged during his final two years.”

Much attention has focused on the reasons for this month’s blue wave. Chief among them is the ongoing affordability crisis that has stung Americans across the country.

There has been much said about Iran, too—a hugely unpopular war that has led to the death of 23 service members and sparked an energy crisis.

Midterms are often regarded as a referendum on the president, and while there is no suggestion this wasn’t true of the historically unpopular Trump and his 30-something approval rating, Rove says these midterms were especially an indictment of the 80-year-old Trump.

“The midterms demonstrated America is past Peak Trump,” he said. “Republicans can win GOP dropouts back by promoting new faces and compelling messages.”

He continued, “The party must also identify sharp contrasts with the Democrats ahead of 2028, and offer sensible policies based on what the country needs. Republicans better begin building their post-Trump future soon.”

Rove (L) was senior adviser to Bush (C). STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images

He noted that “people were worn out by Election Day and stayed home,” suggesting the GOP’s shellacking was due more to low turnout than to momentum in the Democratic Party.

Still, overall turnout was high, with roughly 49 percent of the electorate thought to have voted, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. The difference, Rove said, was fatigue amongst Republicans.

Rove described a conversation in a grocery store with a Republican voter who “was tired and confused, worn out by the flood of words, threats, insults and actions coming from the White House. It was all too much for him.”

Rove asked how many more were worn out “by President Trump’s frantic, unending appetite for self-glorification? The constant boasting, the endless insults, the late-night Truth Social rants. The obsession with the White House ballroom, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the Triumphal Arch, the Rose Garden Club. The gold splattered on walls, frames and decorations in the Oval Office.”

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The White House did not respond to an email seeking comment.

The Thanksgiving week column comes after Rove appeared on The Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News Radio, where he skewered the president over his relationship with russian autocrat Vladimir Putin.

“I hope this is all just sort of cosmetic because Putin has played Donald Trump,” he said. “The wise, wily New York real estate tycoon has been played as a fool by Vladimir Putin.”