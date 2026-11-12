BACKTRACKING Republican in Damage Control After Pete Hegseth Comments A Florida Republican’s opinion appears to be well in the minority.

A Florida Republican has gone into damage-control mode after appearing to criticize an Army sentinel who reprimanded Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth and his group visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, Veterans Day. While posing for photos on the steps leading down to the tomb, the group could be heard laughing. This prompted an Army sentinel to forcefully remind them that they were breaching decorum.

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“All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times,” the soldier called out.

While veterans groups have understandly condemned the behavior of the Defense secretary’s group, there was one person who seemed to have his back—only to later cling to a different story.

Angie Wong, a Republican on Miami-Dade County’s Executive Committee, told News Nation: “Talk about paying respect. I mean, you know, you just had the war secretary lay a wreath on Veterans Day, and then to be yelled at.”

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“I mean, look: I understand Pete Hegseth might not be having the best week,” Wong continued. “He’s not popular right now. People are blaming him for an ‘illegal’ Iranian war? No, it was completely legal. They don’t like his moves, but he is the most effective war secretary that we’ve had.”

"Talk about paying respect. I mean, you know, you just had the war secretary lay a wreath on Veterans Day, and then to be yelled at..." Wong said. NewsNation

After Wong’s comments were shared by journalist Aaron Rupar on X, Wong claimed that he had distorted them.

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“Lies, lies and more lies from @atrupar. Listen to what I actually said instead of twisting my words. And yes, for the record, I support our Secretary of War, @PeteHegseth,” Wong wrote. “To the brave men and women who serve and have served our country: THANK YOU. Your sacrifice and service deserve our gratitude every single day. Veterans Day should be every day. 🇺🇸"

Wong's attempt at clarifying her comments left many unconvinced. X/angiewong

To many, however, Wong’s post—which was embarrassingly ratioed—wasn’t at all convincing.

“But … that’s what you said,“ one X user replied. ”You know, you can just get a spine and call out disrespectful behavior like Hegseth’s. You don’t have to be a kiss---. You’re choosing to be one."

“You understand we can hear your words right?” another added bluntly.

“I listened - and that’s exactly what you said, please issue an apology to the Tomb Guard,” someone else commented.

The Daily Beast has contacted Wong for comment. Amid all the negative feedback, she later changed her X profile to private.

Hegseth, his wife Jennifer Rauchet, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff US Air Force General Dan Caine attend the Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

After Hegseth, 46, and company were reprimanded for disturbing the solemn scene, Pentagon Spokesperson Sean Parnell defended the soldier.

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored—and will always honor—the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe,” he told the Daily Beast. “While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

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