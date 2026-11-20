The outgoing member of Congress said GOP lawmakers aren’t showing up for work.

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Trump foe Thomas Massie has torn into his fellow GOP members of Congress for not bothering to show up for work.

In the wake of the sweeping Democratic wins in the midterms, Republican lawmakers aren’t turning up to vote and do their jobs, said Massie, who lost a primary earlier this year. The Kentucky congressman echoed criticism earlier in the day from outgoing House Speaker Mike Johnson, who said GOP attendance was a “great frustration.”

“In terms of Republicans showing up, where is everybody?” CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked Massie on The Source. “Why are they not showing up?”

Mike Johnson at a midterm campaign rally with Trump. He said that since the defeat, GOP lawmakers haven’t been showing up to do their jobs in Congress. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Massie described it as a “retirement caucus,” with lots of ousted Republican representatives looking for new jobs before the new 259-seat Democratic majority takes control in January.

“If they don‘t show up in the next few weeks for these votes. I mean, what is that going to look like for Republicans?” Collins asked.

“It’s dangerous,” he replied, saying that not enough GOP lawmakers were attending to set the terms of the debate—a key step in getting bills passed.

“The Democrats could actually take control of the House if he [Johnson] tries to hold session when there’s more Democrats than there were Republicans,” he said, despite the GOP still holding a majority until the new lawmakers are sworn in.

“So, we’re technically already in a minority because the attendance problem,” said Massie.

Rep. Thomas Massie says he’s been downgraded from an office to “half a cubicle” since the midterms but will not stop working. RepThomasMassie/X

Massie is a longtime GOP Trump critic who was ousted from his seat in Kentucky in May when Trump backed his challenger, Ed Gallrein, in the Republican primary. He’s seeing out his last few weeks in Congress before Gallrein, who won in the midterms, takes his seat.

In the meantime, Massie said he’s been kicked out of his office. “This is my new office in the basement!” he tweeted Wednesday. “It’s half a cubicle, but I have an extra seat for one staffer. It’s traditional to kick non-returning members out of their offices early and ship them to this cubicle farm. The assumption is lame duck members just quit working… not me!”

MAGA Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was ousted by Colorado voters in the midterms, has already moved out and gave interviews Thursday from a U-Haul. “Too many people come to Congress and get rich,” she told the Associated Press. “I am not one of those, and I’m gonna go make some money now.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert, who was defeated in the midterms, has already packed up and moved out in a U-Haul. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

In the wake of the midterms, Massie introduced a bill to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the war in Iran. The move was defeated, with the House voting 211 to 204 to shelve the bill. Eleven Democratic lawmakers failed to show up for the vote.

Afterward, Massie said that Republicans were in a “suicide pact” with the Trump administration over foreign wars.